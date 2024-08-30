Ravens Bring Back QB Tyler Huntley
All paths seemingly lead to the Baltimore Ravens for quarterback Tyler Huntley.
Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reported that the Ravens have signed the former Pro Bowl quarterback on Friday. Huntley was on the Ravens from 2020 to 2023.
Huntley started four games in 2021 and 2022 for an injured Lamar Jackson. He also started one playoff game in 2022 in a 24-17 loss to their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round.
For his career, Huntley, 26, has thrown for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Huntley made the Pro Bowl in 2022.
The Ravens signed Huntley as an undrafted free agent in 2022.
This offseason, Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year deal, but he ultimately fell victim to a numbers crunch in their quarterback room. Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback, while Jameis Winston is set as the team's backup. With the play of Dorian Thompson-Robinson this season, Huntley's footing on the Browns' roster was unsteady at best. Combined with a less-than-stellar showing in the preseason and the writing was on the wall for Huntley.
Huntley was cut by the Browns on Thursday after throwing for 176 yards and two interceptions in the preseason.
Josh Johnson was seemingly set to be the Ravens' backup quarterback to Jackson. Johnson threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason, including a perfect 11 for 11 performance against the Atlanta Falcons in a 13-12 win. He also played well in the Ravens' preseason finale, completing 5 of 7 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.
Given Jackson's playing style and the games he missed in 2021 and 2022 due to injuries, having a good backup quarterback is imperative for a Ravens team that has Super Bowl aspirations. Whether it's Johnson or Huntley, having two capable backups who are familiar with the offense is a good thing for Baltimore.
