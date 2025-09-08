Derrick Henry Makes History With Ravens' First TD of 2025
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is known for his vicious stiff-arm, and there's no one he's stiff-armed harder than Father Time.
Last year, Henry, 31, had an incredible first season with the Ravens, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns (tied for the most in the league) to finish as an Offensive Player of the Year finalist. He set the record for most rushing yards by a player who was 30 or over, and by a good margin too.
Now, Henry is picking up right where he left off. "The King," as he's rightfully known, scored Baltimore's first touchdown of the 2025 season on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, breaking free for a 30-yard score to give the Ravens' a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. In classic Henry fashion, he stiff-armed Bills defensive back Cole Bishop on his way to the end zone.
With that rush, Henry continued to climb up a couple of key NFL leaderboards. The 10th-year pro scored his 107th rushing touchdown, breaking a tie with the legendary Jim Brown for sixth-most all-time. He also passed Stephen Jackson for 18th all-time in rushing yards, as he entered the game just 15 yards behind him.
Henry knew he was on the verge of history entering this season, as he could very easily enter the top five all-time in rushing touchdowns and top 10 all-time in rushing yards this season. However, he didn't want to get ahead of himself just yet.
"When you say something like that, it's a surreal moment to be able to have that opportunity and be in that conversation," Henry told reporters on May 19. "God has blessed me, tremendously, and since I was five years old, I fell in love with this game. Playing this position, I always looked up to the great running backs who played this game at a high level, who are legends of the game, dreaming of my game being mentioned with them one day. For me to somewhat have that opportunity, it's so surreal, and God is so good. I've had a lot of people throughout my life to help me get to this point."
Henry isn't even done making big plays in the first half, as on the very next drive, he reeled off a 49-yard rush to get the Ravens in the red zone. Lamar Jackson would punch it into the end zone on a 10-yard rush two plays later.
The Ravens lead the Bills 17-10 midway through the second quarter.
