Should Ravens Fans be Panicking?

Back in October, talking about the postseason for the Baltimore Ravens seemed like an afterthought after their 1-5 start, but sitting at 6-6 is about as impressive as it gets. For some, it may not feel that way at the moment.

After taking a brutal 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving Day, ESPN NFL writer Ben Solak is looking at where the panic meter needs to be for the Ravens with five games remaining. While it isn't a full-blown panic, Solak would classify it as "moderate to severe."

"The Ravens' offense has taken a step back across the board. With no development or meaningful additions at pass catcher, another year of attrition on (Derrick) Henry and poor play on the offensive line, the Ravens are hard to take seriously as 2025 contenders even as their defense continues to shine. A suddenly healthy (Lamar) Jackson would color in the lines some but not enough to beat a legit field of AFC defenses. Jackson will bounce back next season as he heals, but work is needed to bolster the offense in 2026 and beyond."

Baltimore might be in trouble if they can't win out

There have been several questions about Jackson's health as he has had several different injuries throughout the last three to four weeks. The one that knocked him out of action was the hamstring, but has faced other injuries, including the most recent toe injury.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Henry has at least been able to bounce back after a rough start to the season, but has been on a trend over the last month plus of over 100 yards one game and the next barely getting to 70 yards on several carries. The consistency has not been there like it has in the past few years with the Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

Jackson needs help at receiver as Zay Flowers is looking more like a number two or three option on another team, and the development of Rashod Bateman took a massive step back this season. Despite DeAndre Hopkins' stellar career, he has not been the same player in 2025 as fans saw when he played with the Houston Texans.

Baltimore's offensive line is slowly progressing, but the interior guards have struggled to remain consistent. That has affected the decrease in rushing attack and the pass protection for Jackson as well.

It all sounds doom and gloom right now, but this is still a playoff team. The expectations for 2025 have been Super Bowl, and after the Cincinnati game, it may not be in the cards for this season.

