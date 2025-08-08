Derrick Henry Reveals Lamar Jackson's Message to Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterabck Lamar Jackson is all business this year.
Jackson, 28, has just about all the regular season accolades a player could possibly ask for. Two MVP awards, three first-team All-Pro selections, the most career rushing yards by any quarterback in NFL history, the fourth-highest passer rating in a season in NFL history, the list goes on.
Yet to many, Jackson is defined not by his regular season success, but by his postseason shortcomings. He's thrown just 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions in the postseason, but more importantly, his record is a paltry 3-5. Even if those losses weren't entirely on him, fans and pundits have never let him hear the end of it.
This year, Jackson has been very clear that it's time to get over the hump, as star running back Derrick Henry revealed on SiriusXM NFL Radio.
"He just emphasized let's put the work in right now. … Let's do what we need to do each and every day to get where we want to go," Henry said. "He's been emphasizing that a lot from the first day that we got here. He's just tired of coming up short."
"We're hungry. We want to get there. You're coming up short, you get sick of it. So, it's just like, yeah, let's get it done."
When asked about his Super Bowl aspirations at the start of training camp, Jackson didn't want to get ahead of himself.
"To be honest, I'm really not trying to think that far [ahead], because every time we had those discussions, man, we get to the playoffs, but we don't punch in," Jackson told reporters on July 23. "We don't finish, so I'm pretty much just trying to finish camp the correct way and then get ready for the Bills. I'm not really trying to think about the Super Bowl yet."
The Ravens enter the 2025 season with arguably the best roster in the NFL, but that won't mean anything if they continue to shoot themselves in the foot in January. Most of their recent playoff losses have come due to self-inflicted errors, be it turnovers, penalties, the works.
The talent is there, the Ravens just have to capitalize on it.
"It's always cool to be on a team with high-caliber players who have incredible talent, but I think you've got to put the work in. Everybody can look good in the jersey and have the big name, but it is about the work you put in, the chemistry you build on the field each and every day, pushing each other to get each other better. So when we get to the season, we're clicking on all cylinders, but we're all more interested in the work than all the hype and what it looks like."
