Did Ravens RB Secure Roster Spot?
The Baltimore Ravens' running back room is arguably the deepest in the NFL right now, which is obviously a blessing. When it comes to trimming down the roster, though, it might be a bit of a curse.
Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell are all obviously locks to make the roster, with each of them playing completely different roles from each other. Then there's fourth-stringer Rasheen Ali, who's making things a bit complicated for the Ravens.
The 2024 fifth-round pick from Marshall has had a strong showing this preseason and had another good performance Saturday against the Washington Commanders, rushing nine times for 36 yards and a touchdown while catching five passes as well. As a runner, receiver and kick returner, Ali has shown that he can be a valuable asset this preseason.
Is it enough to make the 53-man roster, though? Head coach John Harbaugh sure made it sound like it was.
"[Ali] would be a depth running back, obviously, but he's proven himself to be a good back in the preseason," Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "Then he's a big part of special teams right now. He's starting on every special teams, so something would have to change for that not to be the case. So yes, [he's part of our] dynamic kickoff return [plan]. He's on the punt team. He's on punt return team. He's on the kickoff team. So, he's a big part of that right now."
Ali's status as a special teams ace could very well be his saving grace. Depth players usually have to play on special teams at least a bit, and Ali is a dangerous kick returner. He even had a nice 69-yard return in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
At the very least, Ali has given the Ravens a lot to think about ahead of Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline.
"The good problem is when guys play well," Harbaugh said. "That's what you want. You want to see guys play well, and that's what we try to do. That's the goal as a coach; you want to do everything you can to help your guys be successful. That's why we coach. So, to see the guys be successful, that's what you want. So that's the problem we want to have. And like I said, it's a good problem to have."
