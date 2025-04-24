Edge Prospect Lands with Ravens in Final Mock Draft
Drafting for fit and need and generally more acceptable the farther down a team is in the first round, where you're more likely to find contenders filling holes than rebuilders looking for franchise-savers.
That's how the Ravens should be thinking today as they gear up to use their 27th overall pick, the first of 11 total draft picks they're currently armed with.
There's always depth to be added, whether it's another safety to bolster the secondary or a fresh-faced wideout to provide new hope in another potential target for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Those would make for interesting additions later in the draft, but there's one major hole that needs filling with Baltimore's best piece of draft capital.
That's why Bleacher Report thought outside of the box when determining how the Ravens will spend their lone first-rounder, settling on win-now help along the edge with Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku.
B/R addressed the defensive end's late rise on their own board, where they rank Ezeiruaku #64 overall in his class. But with the aging Kyle Van Noy entering a contract year and Odafe Oweh up for his own fifth-year option, they could use a quarterback rusher who'd immediately understand his role.
"The Boston College product gives Baltimore an edge who can immediately contribute as a pass-rusher and potentially grow as a run defender after putting some time in the weight room for a year," Brent Sobleski writes.
The 6'2, 247 lbs. Ezeiruaku won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award by leading the conference in sacks (16.5) and tackles for loss (21), a testament to his ability to crash the pocket and put pressure on the offense. He may be a bit of a specialist for how highly he's talking about getting selected, but he solves an important need for a Baltimore squad looking to compete immediately.
