Ravens Expected to Struggle Against Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens are feeling good. Two weeks after getting embarrassed by the Cincinnati Bengals in a Thanksgiving Day thrashing, they made their trip to Ohio count with a 24-0 shutout over their reeling rivals to officially eliminate the Bengals from joining the postseason dance nearly a month in advance.

Their return from a losing record at 7-7 may be short lived, though, as they've got one of their toughest challenges waiting for them in Baltimore. For the first time since the Ravens' pre-bye week schedule, a run of games featuring a clump of frightening opponents that bullied the squad into an early 1-5 hole, they're facing off against a true contender in the New England Patriots.

Analysts are doubtful that the Ravens, even after their loudest win of the season, can hang with the 11-3 Patriots. DraftKings can't quit Baltimore, though, granting them -3 odds at home.

"Lamar Jackson is back," Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon wrote. "At least it's looked that way the last couple weeks, and now this is close to a must-win home finale against a young and inexperienced Patriots squad that is having a great season but might be shook by a Week 15 collapse at home against Buffalo."

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL football game between Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"New England is 6-0 on the road this season, but the Pats barely survived in Tampa and Cincinnati, and I think they're due to finally lay a road egg against a team due for a big home win in prime time. Jackson and Derrick Henry take over this game, and the Ravens coast to a win."

Gagnon's logic does track, with Jackson finally directing a versatile offensive showing after his air raid over the Bengals. Despite throwing the ball just 12 times, he made his tosses count in finding Zay Flowers in the end zone and unlocking the running game by removing pressure off of Henry.

Taking the Counter

Most of his Bleacher Report compatriots, though, sided with the AFC's No. 2 seed. They're wounded at the moment, sustaining their first loss in months after failing to stop a fiery Buffalo Bills comeback (an experience the Ravens understand all too well), but that doesn't mean that they'll suddenly stoop to Baltimore's inconsistent standing.

Of the seven teams they've topped in 2025, only the Chicago Bears look poised to actually challenge the ongoing playoff race, with the team sustaining back-breaking blowouts or tragically-tight losses to every other competitive unit they've lined up against.

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) high fives fans after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"This spread being where it is shows how close this game should be," Gary Davenport argued. "The Ravens have to win, especially if Pittsburgh knocks off the Lions earlier on Sunday. But the Patriots need this one too, after blowing a 21-0 lead at home to the Bills, which isn't a good look for a team vying for the AFC's top seed.

"The Ravens have an average defense at best, haven't beaten a team with a winning record since Week 8, and they have dropped two straight at M&T Bank Stadium. Take the points in a Patriots victory."

