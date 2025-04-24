Ravens' History at the 27th Pick

The Rashod Bateman breakout in 2024 was special! (Stats Per NFL Pro)



▪️Air Yards Per Target (Min 70 Targets) 14.7 (2nd)



▪️Yards Per Reception (Min 40 Rec) 16.8 (2nd)



▪️Deep Throw (20+ Air Yds) Catch Rate (Min 15 Tgts) 50% (4th)



▪️9 Rec TDs (T-6th)