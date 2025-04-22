Ravens All-Pro LB Building Up Young Teammate
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith isn't just a three-time All-Pro and one of best defenders in the league, he's also an outstanding leader.
The Ravens normally don't wear captain patches on their jerseys, but when they debuted them for the playoffs, Smith was among the few to wear one, and for good reason. He's an outstanding player, but also very uplifting. It's a quality his teammates clearly appreciate.
This offseason, Smith is taking one of his younger teammates under his wing once again.
Trenton Simpson, a 2023 third-round pick from Clemson, began last season as a starter alongside Smith but experienced some growing pains, particularly in coverage. Later on in the season, he was relegated to the bench as Malik Harrison and Chris Board saw much more playing time.
However, both Harrison and Board left this offseason, so Simpson is the presumptive starter beside Smith once again. As the young linebacker prepares for his second chance as a starter, Smith is doing everything he can to lift him up.
"Trenton, man, I have a great deal of respect for him," Smith told reporters Monday. "I got some good sessions in with him this offseason, as well, and just trying to build on our bond with each other, as well, knowing what he's thinking in certain situation and also just knowing what I'm thinking, as well, and just getting out and doing more things to create a tighter bond, but I think the guy has all the athletic ability in the world – everything you would want."
"I have great faith that he's going to be able to put it all together, and with the addition of our coach [inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci], I'm very excited about that, as well. Trenton is [too], so it's going to be awesome, and we're excited to get to work. What's going to happen is going to happen, but we know we're going to prepare like every day is our last day, so that's the mindset, and I'm very excited for him and his future."
Simpson was a very good player at Clemson, being all over the field throughout his two seasons as a starter. He certainly has the talent to succeed in the NFL, he just needs the right mentorship to bring it out, and Smith is doing everything he can to help.
