Former Ravens CB Takes Shot at John Harbaugh
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is one of the most widely-respected coaches in the NFL today, boasting a 185-115 record (including postseason) and a Super Bowl XLVII title while keeping his team in contention year after year.
Harbaugh is obviously far from perfect, and there's a certain sect of the fan base that has been very critical of him over the years, but most hold him in high regard.
Don't count former Ravens cornerback Robert Nelson Jr. among that group, however. In an interview with RG.org, Nelson questioned whether or not Harbaugh is the right man to lead the Ravens back to championship glory.
"Man, I played in Baltimore, and I won’t get into my personal issues with the organization — but a lot of people might disagree with me when I say this: I think the Ravens need a better leader at head coach. I just don’t believe he's the guy everyone thinks he is," Nelson said.
"They've given him opportunity after opportunity, and while he’s had some success, sometimes it’s just time for a change. It’s someone else’s turn — someone who knows how to fully tap into a unique athlete like Lamar Jackson. They’ve tried different strategies, different coordinators, different pieces — but it hasn’t gotten them over the hump. And while I’m sure the relationship between Lamar and the coach is cool, at the end of the day, this isn’t about friendships. It’s about winning games and truly understanding how to lead someone like Lamar, who comes from a tough environment in Florida. You have to hold people accountable," he continued.
Nelson, 35, was only with the Ravens briefly from December of 2017 to June of 2018 and never played a regular season game with the team. Perhaps that's what he means by his "personal issues" with the Ravens, but it's worth noting his time with them.
Additionally, Nelson advised Jackson to not be so public, particularly in regard to how he shares his workouts on social media as defenders can and will study his mechanics. Perhaps that could be seen as a dig, but he framed it more as giving advice.
How does Nelson believe the Ravens can get over the hump? First, he advised them to beef up the offensive line, which would allow Jackson and Derrick Henry to dominate on the ground and in turn open up the passing game. Second, he encouraged them to be a bit more aggressive in personnel decisions than they have been.
"The issue with the Ravens, in my opinion, is that they don’t like to spend money on established talent," Nelson said. "They always want to go young, develop players over time, or sign guys on the cheap. But you’ve got to pay to play.
"If you want to be a dominant organization, if you want to truly compete for championships, it’s not like you don’t have the money. This isn’t a start-up team. This is a franchise with a Super Bowl pedigree. So act like it — pay the guys who can help Lamar thrive and build a real contender around him."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!