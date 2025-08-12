Former Ravens QB Suffers Preseason-Ending Injury
Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyrod Taylor, now a backup with the New York Jets, will miss the remainder of the preseason after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. The Jets hope that he'll be back for the regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7.
Taylor, 36, was a sixth-round pick by Baltimore in the 2011 NFL Draft. However, he only appeared in 14 games over four seasons as Joe Flacco's backup and didn't start a single time. He completed 19 of 35 passes for 199 yards and two interceptions.
Despite his lack of playing time, Taylor's cannon of an arm kept him on many teams' radar, and he finally got his chance to start after signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2015. He was never a star, but he was a serviceable starter for the Bills and helped them make their first playoff appearance in almost two decades back in 2017.
Since then, though, Taylor has bounced around the league quite a bit, playing for the Cleveland Browns (2018), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20), Houston Texans (2021), New York Giants (2022-23) and now the Jets (2024-present). He started for both Cleveland and Los Angeles, but was benched in favor of rookies with each team, with the Chargers story being particularly painful as he lost his starting job after a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung.
Taylor backed up Aaron Rodgers last year and will back up Justin Fields this year, and while it's far from the most glamorous role, he seems content with where he is now.
"We've been good friends throughout his [Fields] time in the league as well," Taylor said in May, per ESPN. "So I'm here to support and help the team win in any form or fashion, whether it's me on the field or whether it's me being able to shed some light and experience and coach guys through, whether it's in the quarterback room or any other position. Any knowledge or experience that I could offer to the younger guys that helps the team win, at the end of the day, is what I'm here to do. I'm looking forward to doing that."
The Ravens host the Jets on Nov. 23, so if Fields isn't available for whatever reason, Taylor could start at M&T Bank Stadium for the very first time.
