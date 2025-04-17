Former Ravens CB Returns To Bills
Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tre'Davious White is returning to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal worth up to $6.8 million, ESPN's Adam Schefeter reports.
The Ravens acquired White, 30, from the Los Angeles Rams at last season's trade deadline. He appeared in seven games with the Ravens, recording 10 total tackles and three pass breakups while playing largely a depth role. He also appeared in both of the Ravens' playoff games, notably playing 33 defensive snaps in a Divisional Round loss to his former team in the Bills.
Buffalo selected White with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former LSU star established himself as one of the league's better corners over his seven seasons with the Bills, recording 68 pass breakups and 18 interceptions . He earned two Pro Bowl selections in that time, as well as a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.
Unfortunately, injuries began to take their toll on White starting in 2021, when he tore his ACL in a win over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving. He returned late in 2022, but he then tore his Achilles tendon in Week 4 of the 2023 season. That injury ultimately ended his first stint in Buffalo, as the team released him the following offseason.
White didn't end up catching on with the Rams, and while there were some early flashes with the Ravens, he ended up not catching on with them either.
Hopefully for White, a homecoming is what he needs to revitalize his career.
