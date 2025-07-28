Fox Analyst Blasts Ravens, Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens have consistently been one of the NFL's best regular season teams since drafting Lamar Jackson back in 2018. They've been the No. 1 seed in the AFC twice in that span, and have won 10+ games in every season except one.
That said, the Ravens have consistently struggled in January during the postseason. Jackson's playoff record is a measly 3-5, and he is 0-3 in postseason contests against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, scoring more than 10 points in just one of those games.
Joining The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny, FS1 analyst Nick Wright went off on the Ravens and Jackson, as well as those who consistently defend them and insist on ranking them above the Chiefs and Bills going into every season.
"I know that the modern sports media is in a post-results era where I mean wins, and success, and actually accomplishing things is so oh passe and overrated," Wright said. "And have you seen the Week 12 Ravens DVOA the last couple of years? Hang the f---ing banner. But at some point, the Baltimore Ravens have to accomplish something. And at some point, someone has got to explain to me why I am supposed to think of the Ravens as a great team. Because they have a great running back and they have an amazing quarterback up until the games matter..."
Wright then says he isn't anti-Ravens, he's "pro-history."
"How many times in a row does a team need to play its worst game of the year and have its best player play his worst game of the year in the biggest spot before we care about it?"
Like it or not, the numbers and the playoff record don't like. And until the Ravens and Jackson change that, those who are skeptical of Baltimore and their quarterback have valid reasons for thinking that way.
