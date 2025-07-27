Ravens Share First Impressions of Jaire Alexander
With the Baltimore Ravens officially starting training camp this week, it meant that fans, pundits, coaches and players got their first look at two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander in uniform and on the field with his new teammates since he was signed back in June during mandatory minicamp.
Even though the pads don't come on until next week, the eight-year veteran has already been making a great first impression with the plays he has been making on the field in practice, and the juice and positive vibes. Just about every Ravens player and coach who has addressed the media over the past few days has given a glowing review and ringing endorsement of Alexander and what he brings to the team, both on and off the field.
Below is a collection of quotes from what each speaker had to say:
Head Coach John Harbaugh
"I thought he looked good," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "He had a heck of a play on the sideline there. It is so important [for] both sides of the ball to make plays on the outside throwing lane, that part of the field, from what we call the 'red line' to the sideline, or anything in that area. Games are won and lost in that area. It's your ability to play single-high, making plays on either side or attacking single-high. So that's something that's going to be a point of emphasis for us.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson
"I tried him out there today," Jackson said Wednesday about a pass breakup made along the sideline. "I tried to get him on a fade route with 'D-Hop' [DeAndre Hopkins]. We were out of bounds a little, but he's still that guy. Jaire's still that guy."
Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr
"He brings, first and foremost, energy, confidence, hard work and then playmaking ability," Orr said Saturday. "We go against our offense every day, and they challenge our corners, especially on the outside, and he's done a great job, man. So, we've been happy and pleased with him. He's a great student of the game. I'm pleased with how fast he's picked up the system, and the vets and his teammates are helping him out. But he brings a lot, man. He can still play at a top level. He's everything that we thought he would be and even more. He's a great dude. I'm glad that we got him."
Inside Linebacker Roquan Smith
"I think he is a great addition for us," Smith said Wednsday. "I remember coming out of college with that guy in 2018, and the guy has been playing great ball for a long time. Just to have that addition on our defense is very special, and obviously, we have a loaded secondary. But it's not about [what's on] paper. It's about what you do out on the field, and I know those guys know that as well, so we're excited about the opportunity to continue to keep getting better with each other, knowing that the sky's the limit, and we just have to keep chopping away."
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey
"It's been great. He is a confident guy, so it is pretty fun to practice with him," Humphrey said Thursday. "We communicated over the break just talking about each other's game. He was watching some of the Steelers tape, I guess, when I attempted to fight a couple of linemen. He was like, 'I really like that. I love that.' So, he's a guy who I think is going to be really fun to play with. We've been talking kind of me playing nickel, he's playing corner and how I play things. So it has been exciting, but what I like the most is just his swag to the game. I think confidence is the biggest key you can have at cornerback, and I think you can never have too much confidence, I think, at corner, and some of the guys that don't have enough, anyone can add something to it, including myself. So, I think he's a perfect fit for our secondary."
"I was told we were quite similar in the past, but he may or may not have changed his practice attire because of me yesterday," Humphrey said. "I think he was like, 'Why'd you cut your shorts?' I was like, 'Honestly bro, I don't even know.' So, he's a pretty weird guy. We do the early morning lift at 6:00 AM. It's about eight of us, and he's like, 'Man, I need a speaker right here as loud as can be.' And I [think] we are not alike in that aspect at 6:00 AM, but he's a cool guy. We're both, I would say, on a little bit of the strange side, but we're really gelling well."
Safety Kyle Hamilton
"I think we probably needed some of that," Hamilton said Friday about the energy Alexander brings. "Guys can be a little eccentric at times, but I'm more even-keeled, so I need to have that brought out of me a little bit, and Jaire [Alexander] does that for us. Everybody follows his lead when it comes to the energy and stuff, and he's only been here three practice days, but everybody can feel the difference with him here. Thanks to everybody upstairs for getting him here, and [I'm] just glad he is on our team now."
