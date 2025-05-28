Future Hall of Famer Dropping Hints About Ravens' Rival
Aaron Rodgers has a portion of NFL media wrapped around his finger, and he knows it.
The majority of football fans have had it with the never-ending Aaron Rodgers saga and his dramatic drawing out of which team he's going to sign with next, as the future Hall-of-Famer is enjoying his free agency.
He was cut by the Jets near the end of his second season in New York, the first full campaign he played with the team after tearing his Achilles tendon minutes into the 2023 season opener. His second year, in his age-41 season, was a massive disappointment by his standards as the four-time MVP appeared to finally succumb to his age.
He's fueled rumors surrounding another move out of the Brett Favre playbook with the Minnesota Vikings as well as a potential return to his beloved Green Bay Packers, but dropped a big hint on one team he's long been tied to at a fan Q-and-A.
When asked if he'd saddle up with the Chicago Bears, a team he spent his prime tormenting as the Packers' chief division rival, he said "No, but I believe there's a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip," NFL's Bobby Kownack wrote. "I don't know, not sure. Got to check it out. I love Chicago, though. Way more than they love me. It's been a great relationship. All one way."
The Steelers have taken Rodgers buzz into the dry depths of the offseason, which only increased when they passed on bolstering their quarterback depth in last month's NFL Draft. They're set to play a game in Chicago in Week 12 of this coming season, which could make the Baltimore Ravens' bid for another AFC North crown that much more interesting.
He'd be another interesting add to a division that already includes two-time MVP Lamar Jackson's star-studded offense, Joe Burrow's record-setting pass game with the Cincinnati Bengals and whatever the Cleveland Browns planning on throwing out onto the field. Rodgers is rumored to be nearing a decision, but he's likely to milk the drama for all he can.
