Ravens' Path to AFC North Title Easier?
This season, the Baltimore Ravens will look to become the first team to ever win three straight AFC North titles, but doing so is obviously far easier said than done.
The AFC North has a reputation for being one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, and that reputation is very deserved. The Pittsburgh Steelers are seemingly immune to losing seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals have one of the league's scariest offenses, and the Cleveland Browns, while inconsistent, have shown some flashes over the past half decade.
However, the division may be losing a bit of its luster. When ranking each division based on strength, Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema placed the AFC North at only No. 4.
"The AFC North remains a competitive division, but it’s no longer the juggernaut it was just a few years ago," Sikkema wrote. "The Ravens have claimed back-to-back division titles and are firmly in their Super Bowl window heading into 2025. The Bengals, with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins all returning, should again field one of the league’s most dangerous offenses. However, their defense regressed in 2024, ranking 20th in EPA per play. Getting Trey Hendrickson back on the field and in the fold could be key — if the defense can hold up, Burrow is more than capable of carrying them to a playoff berth.
"In Pittsburgh, it's nearly sacrilegious to predict a losing season, but despite having one of the league’s best defensive lines, there’s little to get excited about offensively. ... As for the Browns, their quarterback situation is a full-blown mystery, with four players reportedly in contention for the starting job. Kevin Stefanski has two Coach of the Year awards, but the team’s win total projection (4.5) tells the story."
The NFC North claimed the No. 1 spot on the list, followed by the AFC West and NFC West.
The division being slightly weaker than in years past should be good news for the Ravens, who have the best and most well-rounded roster on paper. However, they know better than to underestimate any of their rivals.
