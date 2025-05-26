Ravens Pass Rusher is Prime Cut Candidate
The Baltimore Ravens knew they'd be taking a risk when they selected David Ojabo in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the potential rewards more than justified it.
Ojabo, 25, burst onto the scene in 2021, recording 11 sacks at Michigan and establishing himself as a potential first-round pick. Unfortunately, his draft stock took a massive hit after he tore his ACL at his pro day, scaring off several teams that likely would've had interest in him.
The Ravens were not one of those teams, as they took him in the second round knowing he'd miss nearly all of his rookie season. They were OK with this because they believed in his potential, but unfortunately, their faith might've been misplaced.
Ojabo suffered another major injury early in the 2023 season, but was fully healthy last year. It ultimately didn't make much of a difference, though, as he had just two sacks while playing less than a third of defensive snaps. He was even a healthy scratch on numerous occasions throughout the season.
With Ojabo entering the the final year of his rookie deal, the Ravens may be ready to pull the plug on the experiment. Not only due to his underwhelming performance, but due to how crowded the Ravens are on the edge.
Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh are the leaders of the group, which could leave Ojabo, Mike Green, Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac battling for roster spots. Green is obviously safe as a second-round rookie with immense potential, Robinson has shown more than Ojabo in a shorter amount of time, and while Isaac is more of a wild card, he is a couple years younger. All that could leave Ojabo as the odd man out when the Ravens have to trim down their roster in August.
It's of course not a guarantee that Baltimore will move on from Ojabo, but he's going to have to earn his spot on the roster this time around.
