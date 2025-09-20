Hall of Fame QB Loves DeAndre Hopkins' Ravens Fit
Long before DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, the two sides seemed like a perfect match for one another.
Not only was Hopkins already close with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, even playing with the latter for the Tennessee Titans in 2023, but he was also exactly what the Ravens needed on offense. They were always missing a big-bodied wide receiver who could go up and make contested catches, and Hopkins has been one of the league's best receivers in that department throughout his entire career.
Sure enough, Hopkins already looks like a great fit in the Ravens' offense. The 33-year-old has four receptions on as many targets for 99 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games as a Raven, and he's already made a few jaw-dropping catches. His chemistry with Jackson has been immediately evident, and should only improve as the season goes on.
Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who will call the Ravens' Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football," said that Hopkins is the missing piece they've been looking for for a while now.
"He's been a good fit, and it's really what I thought this offense needed a year ago, if not even before then – somebody who can go down the field and make plays on these contested balls, these 50-50 balls," Aikman said this week on "NFL Live." "[Jackson] hasn't had that type of wide receiver over the years. DeAndre Hopkins has already shown that in the first couple of weeks with some of the highlight catches that he's made.
"So, I thought it was a great pickup, and it's been nice to see him do what he's been able to do and what he's added to that offense for Baltimore."
Hopkins has been his teams' undisputed No. 1 wideout for essentially his entire career, with the exception of last year when he spent the second half of the season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's not with the No. 1 option for the Ravens, that's Zay Flowers, but he is doing exactly what the Rravens brought him in to do.
If he keeps playing like this, then Hopkins will be an incredibly valuable asset for the Ravens come playoff time.
