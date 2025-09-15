Ravens' Lamar Jackson Claims Another NFL Record
The narrative that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is somehow a poor passer was silly when it first popped up, and even sillier now.
The truth is that Jackson has always been a good passer, even if he doesn't fit the typical "pocket passer" archetype that so many pundits love to harp on, and has only gotten better over the years. That culminated in a historic 2024 campaign, when Jackson threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions. His passer rating of 119.6 was also the fourth-highest in a season in NFL history.
Speaking of passer rating, Jackson has now etched his name into the NFL record book once again.
According to Yahoo Sports, Jackson now has the highest career passer rating in NFL history at 102.65, narrowly edging out Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at 102.6.
This comes after a Sunday where Jackson thrived while Rodgers struggled. The former completed 19 of 29 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns for a passer rating of 128.6 in a 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, the latter completed 18 of 33 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 58.0 in a 31-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Despite Jackson's impressive stat line, he was far from perfect on Sunday. He missed on some key throws, wasn't particularly effective as a rusher and took three sacks, one of which came on a third-and-goal and forced the Ravens to settle for a field goal.
However, he did more than enough to get the victory, and after last week's heartbreaking collapse, that's what's most important.
"[We] started the season 0-1, [and] we can't take back what happened last week," Jackson told reporters after the game. "We have to move forward, and like I said, it's a divisional opponent, and we are trying to be in the plus, not the minus."
How long Jackson holds on to the passer rating record remains to be seen. There's still a lot of football left to be played, and Rodgers - or even Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow, who are third and fourth all-time with ratings of 101.8 and 101.0, respectively - could easily take the record back.
With the way Jackson's played over the past few years, it's tough to bet against him.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!