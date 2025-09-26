Kyle Hamilton Defends Ravens DC Against Fans
For the second year in a row, the Baltimore Ravens' defense is off to a rocky start.
If Week 1's loss to the Buffalo Bills was cause for concern, but Week 3's loss to the Detroit Lions gave fans reason to be truly worried. The Ravens were no match for the Lions in the physicality department, as they allowed 225 rushing yards on the night (Baltimore never even allowed 150 rushing yards in any game last season) and failed to get any meaningful pressure on Jared Goff.
Amidst another slow start, many fans are once again pointing the finger at second-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr. Orr, who took over as defensive coordinator after Mike Macdonald left to become head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, took some heat early last season as the Ravens' pass defense floundered, but seemingly overcame the growing pains with an impressive second-half turnaround. Now, though, he finds himself in hot water with the fanbase once again.
Star safety Kyle Hamilton, arguably the Ravens' best defensive player, isn't taking any of the criticism surrounding his coordinator.
"Whatever criticism he is getting ... I don't know, I feel like, sometimes, Ravens fans can be a little bit spoiled, with just the amount of success that this franchise has had. We lose five games, and the world is about to end," Hamilton told reporters.
"I think with Zach, it's unfair to put all the blame on him when there's 11 guys there on the field that are playing their hearts out, and he's put us in the right positions. It's just a matter of us doing the right stuff, and that's where I feel like the critiques of Zach or whatever [other] coaches are unfair, because he can't go out there and play for us. As much as he wants to, he can't. So, it's up to us to go out and get the job done. So, it's not a Zach thing. It's not a coaching thing on the defensive side of the ball. It's just that players have to get the stuff right."
Orr, 33, is one of the youngest coordinators in the league, but Hamilton believes him to be "mature beyond his years." He also gave Orr credit for how he prepares throughout the week.
"[Orr] comes in the rooms; it's not like he's pointing fingers. [He says] 'I could have had you all in a better spot,' or whatever it may be," Hamilton said. "I think that kind of trickles down throughout the whole room. There's no hostility within it, and that goes for the whole defense. Having a leader like that, you gain respect. … We've been through the fire last year, and we're going through it right now."
The Ravens' defense is too talented to struggle like it has early this season, so if they continue, Orr will inevitably begin to feel more heat. Orr has shown he can whip his defense into shape before, but can he do it again?
