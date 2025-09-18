Latest Isaiah Likely Update is Great News for Ravens Fans
With the Baltimore Ravens' deep tight end room off to a slow start this season, the anticipation for Isaiah Likely's return to the field has only grown stronger and stronger.
Likely, 25, broke his foot early in training camp and underwent surgery soon thereafter. The 2022 fourth-round pick is widely expected to become the Ravens' top tight end either at some point in the near future, so having him miss the start of the season is a major blow for the team.
Fortunately, his return to the field might not be far off. While taping an episode of WJZ's "Purple Playbook," Likely said he will return to action "very soon," with a smile on his face no less.
Likely also revealed how he suffered the injury and the exact nature of it.
"I had a one-on-one with [safety Sanoussi Kane], caught a ball, landed on my ankle a little wrong. Sanoussi, trying to make a great play on the ball, ended up stepping on my foot by accident," Likely said. "Grabbed my foot, felt like I couldn't put pressure on it. Went inside, got an MRI, saw that I had cracked my fifth metatarsal."
The fourth-year tight end made his return to practice last week, going through an extensive workout with tight ends coach George Godsey on a side field. He was listed as a limited participant on the Ravens' injury report, but the fact that he's back on the field at all is a great sign.
The Ravens opted not to place Likely on injured reserve prior to the season, which would've kept him out for at least the first four games. As a result, he's eligible to play as soon as Week 3, when the Ravens host the Detroit Lions in prime time, but it's still a matter of him being ready.
"Where I'm at right now is really being able to trust myself, being able to just be me," he said. "I know when I get out there, the fans, my players, my brothers, my coaches, all want to see me be me. Not being timid, being hesitant to go make those splash plays that I do."
Last season, Likely set new career-highs with 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns. He's improved each season of his career, and should provide a big boost to the Ravens' offense when he's back on the field.
