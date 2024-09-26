Jets Urged to Poach Ravens OL
The Baltimore Ravens are back on track this season. After starting off the year with a disappointing 0-2 record, they were able to bounce back with a big Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 28-25.
While they still have a lot of work to do in order to become an elite contender in the AFC, they're on the right track.
All of that being said, Bleacher Report is urging an AFC rival to target stealing a key Ravens' piece in the offseason next year.
In their recent breakdown of needs for all 32 teams, they urged to the New York Jets to keep an eye on Baltimore offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and to consider signing him in 2025 free agency.
"The Jets took the calculated risk of adding both Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses to the offensive line during the offseason. Thus far, the strategy has worked. The Jets have protected their quarterback much better and they've remained healthy. However, there's a lot of season left, and both are free agents next season. If the Jets want to return to the veteran tackle well again, they might want to look into pairing Ronnie Stanley with Olu Fashanu as the starters. Stanley isn't the player he once was, and the Ravens might not be willing to spend any more money on him than they already have tied up in his void year."
Stanley has been a key piece for the Ravens' offensive line. Like the article stated, they ay not be willing to spend the money it will take to keep him. However, losing him would be a tough blow.
At 30 years old, the 6-foot-6 and 310-pound offensive lineman still has some good football left in him. Baltimore will likely consider keeping him around, but a team like the Jets could very well swoop in and steal him away.
For New York, this would be a very wise move. Stanley could slide in and be a solid addition to help keep Aaron Rodgers protected and upright. He isn't a "superstar" at this point, but he's a very solid lineman.
He has been a key part of the protection for star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Stanley has protected his blindside and losing a left tackle is always a dangerous situation.
There is no guarantee that the Jets would have interest in him, nor is there a guarantee that the Ravens would let him get away. But, this is something to keep an eye on throughout the season and into the offseason.
