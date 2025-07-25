Steelers Work Out Another Former Ravens Safety
Earlier on Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed safety Chuck Clark and added to their collection of former Baltimore Ravens players, which includes safety DeShon Elliott and linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison.
Even after signing Clark, though, the Steelers may not be done taking their biggest rival's former players.
According to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, The Steelers hosted former Ravens safety Marcus Williams for a workout on Friday. Baltimore released Williams in March, and he remains a free agent four months later.
Williams, 28, signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Ravens in 2022. He played fairly well in his first two seasons with Baltimore, even if he did deal with injuries, but fell off a cliff in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 17.6 yards per reception and a perfect passer rating of 158.3 when targeted.
During a recent interview with former New Orleans Saints teammate Terron Armstead, Williams placed some of the blame for last season's struggles on the Ravens themselves.
“To be frank, it was just a lot of miscommunication from the top down,” Williams said. “I take accountability for whatever action that I did that they didn’t like. But I didn’t know what actions those were. But I take accountability for maybe missed opportunities, maybe missed plays that I could’ve done better on. But, as far as the communication from the top down, I feel like it could’ve been better.”
Even with Clark in the fold, the Steelers are quite thin at safety after trading away former All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick late last month. If they do bring in Williams, they're banking on him playing like he did earlier in his career, not like he did last season.
