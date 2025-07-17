Surprise Ravens Player Ranks in Top 10 NFL Players
The Baltimore Ravens have a few players deserving of a spot among the NFL's top 10, but an unlikely candidate just earned his way into the group in the latest ranking.
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey comes in at No. 7 overall in PFSN’s Top 100 NFL Players for 2025.
"Marlon Humphrey enjoyed a strong 2024 campaign, leading the Baltimore Ravens’ secondary. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback was targeted 87 times (17th-most among CBs) because he consistently drew top assignments and he responded," Brandon Austin writes. "Humphrey also continued to flash a willingness to support the run and make tackles in space, recording 24 defensive stops on the year. While his receptions allowed percentage (62.1%) and yards per reception allowed (4.32) left room to be desired, his physicality helped limit yards after the catch and was exactly what this defense needed."
Humphrey, 29, is coming off arguably the best season of his NFL career. In 2024, he recorded a career-high six interceptions and 15 passes defensed as well as 67 tackles, two forced fumbles and a touchdown.
However, ranking among the league's 10 best players still comes as a big surprise, especially ahead of all other cornerbacks.
Houston Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. was the next closest corner, coming in at No. 10 overall, followed by the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Denver Broncos' Pat Surtain at No. 13 overall.
Nonetheless, Humphrey took his game to another level in 2024 and Baltimore will now hope he continue playing at a high level this season as the team looks to finally get over the hump in the playoffs.
Humphrey is joined by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the top 10. Jackson came in at No. 1 overall, despite losing the NFL MVP to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen last season.
"Jackson’s 2024 campaign solidified his place atop PFSN’s Top 100," Austin writes. "Jackson’s command of the Ravens’ offense was unmatched, leading the league with a staggering 45 passing touchdowns (including playoffs) and finishing fifth in passing yards with 4,601. The only question that remains is whether he and the Ravens can shake off their postseason woes, but that doesn’t mean he’s not as good as it gets."
