Winners and Losers From Ravens' Comeback Win Over Jets

In a Week 12 game between two AFC foes, the Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Jets 23-10 in the first leg of their three-game homestand. The latest gritty triumph improved their record to 6-5, getting them over .500 for the first time this season and moving them into first place in the AFC North following the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Chicago Bears.

Here are the standouts who put them in position to prevail, and those whose struggles or inconsistent execution nearly cost them in the team's fifth straight win.

Winners

CB Marlon Humphrey: In his first game back after having surgery, with his repaired hand still wrapped up in a cast, the four-time Pro Bowler came up with arguably the biggest play of the game when he forced its first turnover. With his one good hand, he ripped the ball out of the grasp of Jets running back Breece Hall, who was trying to back his way into the end zone for a touchdown that would've made it a one-possession game with nearly seven minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. It marked Humphrey's third straight game with a turnover and second forced fumble during that span.

P Jordan Stout: The fourth-year specialist continued his First Team All Pro worthy campaign with another absolute masterclass against one of the best special teams units in the league in the Jets, but they proved to be no match for him. Stout was an invaluable field-flipping weapon in this game and had a performance for the ages that included tying a franchise record with a career-long 74-yarder, a perfectly executed coffin corner punt that pinned the Jets inside their own 5-yard line, and the sixth-best single-game average in NFL history with a clip of 61.5.

Jordan Stout is putting on a clinic today. First it was matching a franchise record 74-yard punt and now a 67-yarder for good measure. Setting himself up for a payday in a contract year. pic.twitter.com/MmM8YqzOFX — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) November 23, 2025

DC Zach Orr: It's been nearly two months since an opposing team scored 20 or more points against the second-year play-callers' revamped unit. While the players have stepped up their level of play, Orr deserves his fair share of credit for being the architect of yet another incredible midseason turnaround for the second year in a row. He is consistently putting his players in position to succeed at not only stopping plays from being made against them but also to make plays that lead to pressures, punts, and turnovers. The Ravens recorded 7 quarterback hits and 3 sacks, but could've had more if a couple of players hadn't whiffed on some golden opportunities that included being unblocked on a few occasions.

RB Derrick Henry: On a day where the five-time Pro Bowl veteran only averaged 3 yards per carry on 21 attempts for 64 rushing yards, he still managed to make history multiple times by climbing up several all-time lists. Henry passed numerous Hall of Famers in career rushing yards and found the end zone twice in short-yardage situations at the goal line. He also caught a pair of passes for 24 receiving yards to bring his scrimmage total to 88 on 23 combined touches.

EDGE Dre'Mont Jones: Despite having only arrived in Baltimore less than a month ago via a trade, the seventh-year veteran is right at home in the Ravens' defense and was highly disruptive once again against the Jets. He is able to line up on the inside as well as the edge and generates relentless pressure from both, as was the case once against New York, as he recorded multiple pressures, 1.5 sacks and tied for the team lead in quarterback hits with a pair.

Being able to slide Dre'Mont Jones inside on pass downs and has been the difference maker after losing Nnamdi Madubuike.



As much as I have issues with EDCs OL construction, can't say too much negative about his deadline acquisitions.



Dre Jones has been an impact player. pic.twitter.com/5E1QL7rjGr — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) November 24, 2025

DT Travis Jones: The fourth-year pro had another very active and disruptive game amidst his breakout campaign. He led all Ravens interior defensive linemen and tied his single-game season high in total tackles with 5, including a pair of solos and one for a loss.

FB Patrick Ricard: Even though the Ravens' streak of consecutive games with over 100 rushing yards came up just short of six straight, it wasn't because the five-time Pro Bowler wasn't doing his job. He helped Henry punch the ball across the goal line on both of his touchdowns with key blocks, including a vicious pancake block where he buried Jets outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson into the Earth's crust.

Strong blocks by Roger Rosengarten, Charlie Kolar, and Patrick Ricard on Derrick Henry's two touchdown runs.



A by-any-means-necessary block by Kolar on the first one 😂 Rosengarten and Ricard were key on both scores. pic.twitter.com/ApCNdTNo66 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 24, 2025

EDGE Mike Green: After playing a little hobbled last week with an ankle injury, the second-round rookie was back to having all of his elite flexion in both of his ankles in this game as he was consistently disruptive off the edge as a pass rusher in particular. Green generated five pressures and recorded his second full sack of the season, tied Jones for the team lead in quarterback hits with a pair and finished with 5 total tackles, including a pair of solos and one for a loss.

CB Nate Wiggins: The second-year pro let a golden opportunity for his fourth interception of the season slip through his fingers on the first pass attempt of the game, where he made a great break on the ball but didn't finish the play. Although he wasn't credited with a pass breakup on that play of the fourth-and-2 incompletion he forced in tight coverage of Jets wideout John Metchie III, his efforts guarding against the pass deserve to be recognized.

The Ravens Defense got a quick stop early in the 3rd Q, with a 4th and 2 Pass to Metchie falling incomplete against Nate Wiggins.#Ravens #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/1CJX99jNpv — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) November 23, 2025

WR: Devontez Walker: The second-year speedster was on the field for 25 offensive snaps and was only targeted once but as has been the case when he's been given a chance to make a play, he did by hauling in a 30-yard reception. Walker broke away and gain separation from former Ravens starting corner Brandon Stephen on the play at the top of his route and improved his season per catch average to 22.5 in 4 targets and 4 receptions for 90 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

That's a 30-yard catch by Devontez Walker!!!



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/OBMOWSqf5u — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2025

CB T.J. Tampa: After balling out on his 19 special teams snaps that included recording a pair of solo tackles to limit returners on two of Stout's booming punts, the second-year pro was rewarded by getting to be on the field for the Jets' final offensive possession. Tampa ended it after just two plays by reeling in his first career interception on one final heave from Taylor.

T.J. TAMPA's FIRST CAREER PICK!!!!!!!!!!!@Tamp1A



Back in action Thursday NBC at 8:20! pic.twitter.com/AzZef50LUz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2025

DT Taven Bryan: The former first-rounder had his most productive and impactful game as a Raven before leaving early with an injury. In 20 defensive snaps, he recorded his first tackle with the team, second quarterback hit in the last three games and half a sack. As an emerging key depth rotational piece, losing him for even the short term would be tough.

RB Keaton Mitchell: Even though the third-year pro only got to touch the ball 3 times that actually counted and one that didn't on offense, he continued to show why he deserves to be more involved with more carries and in the run game and targets out of the backfield. Mitchell picked up 10 yards on his 2 carries, 9 yards on his lone reception and had an explosive 35-yard run called back and wiped off because of a holding penalty on Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

It was wiped out by a holding penalty, but Keaton Mitchell topped 21 mph on this 35-yard run, per @NextGenStats. pic.twitter.com/sFykBSI5kH — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 24, 2025

Losers

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes and is tackled by New York Jets defensive tackle Jowon Briggs (91) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

QB Lamar Jackson: No matter what he or any of his coaches and teammates say and have said at the podium since he returned to the lineup four weeks ago, the two-time league MVP is not healthy and is physically incapable of playing like his usual dynamic self. While he was still able to avoid getting sacked more than once for just the second time this year, Jackson was unable to scramble and threw for less than 200 passing yards for the third straight game, his longest streak since the 2020 season. As strictly a passer, he wasn't sharp in this game, throwing too far in front, behind, or short of his targets who were open. His most egregious miss was the overthrow of Pro Bowl veteran wide receiver in the end zone for what would've been his 1,000th career catch and third touchdown of the season after he put a filthy double move on the cornerback guarding him to get wide open.

OC Todd Monken: With his quarterback clearly hobbled and the Jets flowing fast from sideline to sideline, the third-year play-caller didn't dial up enough quick-hitting passing concepts or get the ball in the hands of his most explosive playmakers enough. He was trying to move the ball down the field, going East-and-West instead of North-and-South, too often and with the wrong personnel, and didn't show enough creativity in the red zone, resulting in his unit going 2-of-5 in that key aspect of the game for the second week in a row.

DB Alohi Gilman: The sixth-year veteran came up clutch late by recovering the fumble that Humphrey forced, but he gave up two of the Jets' biggest plays on offense prior to that. He got beat by wide receiver Metchie in the red zone for New York's only touchdown of the game to give them a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. On the same drive that Humphrey forced the fumble, Gilman's missed tackle whiff of Hall on a catch short of the line to gain resulted in the Jets going from their side of the field to the red zone 40 yards later.

