Ravens X-Factor Must Provide Boost to Offense

The roller coaster ride that has been the Baltimore Ravens in 2025 continues to have its ups and downs, with the team currently experiencing a massive down.

Coming off a disappointing 32-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving Day, the Ravens are looking to bounce back in a big way, but need their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, to step up after a rough stretch of games. ESPN released their Week 14 power rankings with Baltimore ranking 19th, and Ravens beat reporter Jamison Hensley named Jackson the biggest X-Factor for the team for the rest of the season.

"The Ravens need Jackson to return to form if they have any hope of making the postseason. Since 2018, he has the best regular-season record in December and January at 22-4, throwing 53 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In order for him to reach that level again, he has to break out of a career-worst slump. Over the past three games, he has completed less than 60% of his passes and hasn't produced a touchdown — his longest drought since becoming a starter. The Ravens don't necessarily need MVP Lamar, but they can't overcome another meltdown like his Thanksgiving performance."

Jackson must improve for offense to get back on track

The first five starts for Jackson this season were electric as he was throwing the football as well as he was last year. In those starts, he completed 73.1% of his passes with 14 touchdowns to one interception.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Starting with the Minnesota Vikings win on, it has been disastrous for Jackson. None of those games featured him completing more than 60% of his passes, and he has scored just one touchdown pass to three interceptions.

Jackson could count his blessings; the Baltimore defense has found new life and is playing its best football to support the offense through its slump. The truth is in the pudding: if Jackson struggles, this offense cannot function properly.

Baltimore knows that if it wants to make a legitimate run for the postseason in the final five games of the regular season, Jackson needs to pick up his game. The Ravens quarterback has avoided running the ball more often because of the multiple injuries he's been nursing this season.

Ravens fans hope Jackson is about to find the old him who made him one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, before Baltimore finds itself out of the playoff hunt.

