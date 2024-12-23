Texans Claim Diontae Johnson Before Ravens Game
Well, the Christmas Day game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans just got a whole lot more interesting.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans claimed former Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson on waivers, just two days before the teams face each other. Suddenly, this becomes an intriguing revenge game in a sense.
For those that did not keep up with the circus that was Johnson's tenure in Baltimore, the Ravens acquired Johnson from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29, just a week before the trade deadline. Considering they only moved down a few spots in the draft, trading a late fifth-round pick and getting an early sixth-round pick in return, it looked to be a steal for the Ravens. However, it didn't take long for it to become apparent why the Panthers traded him for so little in return.
Right away, Johnson was not playing as much as anyone expected him to, logging just 39 offensive snaps in four games. At first it seemed like the Ravens didn't want to thrust him into action without knowing the playbook, but even a month after the deal, he still wasn't seeing the field.
Tensions eventually reached a boiling point during the Ravens' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1, when Johnson refused to enter the game despite an injury to Rashod Bateman. This led to the Ravens suspending him for their Week 15 game against the New York Giants, then excusing him from team activities before their Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his former team.
On Friday, the Ravens put a merciful end to this saga by placing Johnson on waivers.
Now, Johnson heads to Houston to join his fourth team this calendar year. The Texans are banged-up at receiver after losing Stefon Diggs and now Tank Dell to season-ending injuries, so the move makes sense from that perspective. However, reigning Johnson in will be the key test for them.
