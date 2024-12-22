Ravens WR Dealing With Shoulder Injury
The Baltimore Ravens are feeling the effects of playing three games in 11 days.
Immediately after Saturday's 34-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens are back on the field preparing for their game against the Houston Texans on Christmas Day. Seven players were estimated as non-participants, with star wide receiver Zay Flowers (shoulder) being chief among them.
Flowers, who had 100 yards against Pittsburgh to become Baltimore's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2021, did not show any signs of injury during the game, but spoke about the challenges of playing three games so close together afterward.
"Yes, that's tough right there, but we're good. We're going to be all right," Flowers told reporters.
Also on the injury report is running back Justice Hill, who suffered a scary concussion early in Saturday's game. Hill was able to walk off under his own power, but it was still a frightening scene at M&T Bank Stadium.
"We were all grateful to see [Hill] get up and walk off on his own," running back Derrick Henry said. "We were worried there for a minute, because he was just lying there. Justice, that's my brother, and I'm glad to see that he was able to get off on his two feet, and I'm glad he's doing well. That was a scary moment."
Other players listed as DNP include wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring), guard Daniel Faalele (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (back) and cornerback Tre'Davious White (concussion). Agholor and Armour-Davis missed Saturday's game, while White left during it.
Safety Beau Brade was also listed as a limited participant with a shoulder injury.
