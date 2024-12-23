No Rest for Ravens After Huge Win
Less than 24 hours after earning an emphatic victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens were back on the practice field preparing for their next game.
The Ravens have a short turnaround for the second week in a row, and this one is even shorter. After playing on Saturday, the Ravens travel to face the Houston Texans in a Christmas Day showdown just four days later.
Granted, that's the same amount of time between a Sunday game and Thursday Night Football, which most teams do in any given season. However, two short weeks back-to-back is a different beast.
"Oguys understood what was in front of us, and they were in here today ready to go to work," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Sunday. "Obviously, the win was a good win, so there's a good feeling about that. We're happy about that, but there's really no time to dwell on it too much. We made the corrections from the game, which there were plenty to make, and all eyes are on Wednesday night."
Playing three games is obviously a big challenge physically, as evidenced by the fact that the Ravens have seven players who were estimated non-participants on Sunday's injury report. It's also an immense challenge mentally, especially considering that it's taking place where most people are celebrating with their families.
"Obviously, it's a physical challenge and mental – just trying to get your mind off the game, and luckily, we won, so it's a little easier to do that – but every team that plays on Wednesday has to deal with it, so we're not complaining," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "It's just a part of the business."
Additionally, this is the second year in a row the Ravens will play on Christmas Day. Last year, they traveled all the way across the country and beat the San Francisco 49ers 33-19, forcing five interceptions in the process. Hamilton had two of those interceptions, and now he's looking for another big holiday performance.
"It's a blessing. I obviously wish we could be home celebrating with family, but it's not in the job title," Hamilton said. "We're excited to go out there and play in front of the world."
