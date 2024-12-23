John Harbaugh Celebrates Ravens Playoff Berth
The Baltimore Ravens are heading to the NFL playoffs. John Harbaugh's team was able to clinch a playoff berth with their Week 16 win on Saturday over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With the win, the Ravens also made things interesting in the AFC North for the final two weeks. Both teams are tied at 10-5 at the top of the division.
Making the playoffs is a big accomplishment. Very few teams end up making it in the grand scheme of things. Baltimore will have a chance to make a run at a championship.
Following the win over the Steelers, Harbaugh spoke out with a bold take about clinch a spot in the playoffs. He was very clearly excited and proud of his team.
“It’s huge,” Harbaugh said. “We rejoice, I rejoice in the fact that we made the playoffs because it’s tough to do, it’s really hard to do. Look around the league, how hard it is to do. I’m so proud of these guys. We have goals, and our first goal is to win the next game, we say. Everything we do all year is to win the next game. The second goal is to make the playoffs. The third goal is to win the division, the AFC North, and the final goal is to win the championship, the Super Bowl.”
Harbaugh and the Ravens began the 2024 season being viewed as a top Super Bowl contender. They have had a few ups and downs throughout the year, but entering Week 17 they hold a 10-5 record.
Led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, the offense has carried most of the weight. Defensively, Baltimore has some work to do, but the talent is there for them to make improvements before the playoffs.
Throughout the next two weeks, the Ravens will be trying to find a way to win the division. They will face off against the Houston Texans on the road and then play host to the Cleveland Browns.
Both of those games are winnable and Baltimore has a legitimate path to a 12-5 final record.
Hopefully, the Ravens can finish out the season strong. The talent is there for them to win a Super Bowl, they just need to come together and play consistent football.
Only time will tell, but there are a lot of reasons for the fans to be very excited about this team.
