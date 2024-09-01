Three Takeaways From Ravens Week 1 Depth Chart
It's now just a matter of days until the Baltimore Ravens kick off the regular season, and as such, they're hard at work making their final preparations.
Part of said preparations is preparing their official depth chart, and while that won't be publicly available, we do have an unofficial one thanks to the Ravens' PR staff.
There's a good deal to unpack here, so let's go through a few key takeaways.
Right Tackle Rotation?
Easily the biggest surprise on the depth chart (not a high bar) is that Patrick Mekari is still listed as the starting right tackle ahead of rookie Roger Rosengarten. Rosengarten, a second-round pick from Washington, started the last two preseason games and performed pretty well, but it apparently wasn't enough to cement himself as the starter.
That's not to take anything away from the extremely versatile Mekari, who can line up anywhere up front, but that's exactly what makes this decision a strange one. As John Harbaugh put it, Mekari's versatility is his greatest strength, but also a "thorn in his side" as it makes him a perfect backup option in case a starter goes down.
The Ravens made it a priority to get younger up front, so it seems a bit odd that they aren't going all the way and starting the rookie. It may be just a smokescreen, though, as Harbaugh doesn't intend to announce his offensive line starters until Thursday's game.
Big Man Breakout
After not starting a single game in his second season, Travis Jones is slotted as the starting defensive end heading into Year 3. The former third-round pick from UConn has just 2.5 career sacks, but is a popular breakout candidate, similar to how Justin Madubuike broke out last season. Defensive line coach Dennis Johnson previously spoke on how he's seen "a lot of growth" from Jones over the summer, and he'll look to prove it in a starting role.
Returner Clarity
Despite missing much of the offseason, Deonte Harty is atop the depth chart at both kick returner and punt returner. The new kickoff rules may take some time to adjust to, but Harty is a proven threat on any return and should get the hang of it quickly. Besides, the Ravens literally brought him in to be the return man.
Justice Hill is the No. 2 kick returner, while Tylan Wallace is the backup punt returner.
