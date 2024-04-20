Ravens NFL Draft: 30th Pick Historically Shows Promise
The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to be on the clock when the 30th overall pick rolls around in this year's NFL Draft.
The 30th pick isn't always a hit, but we've seen a mix of booms and busts at the position.
For the past 11 years, a defensive prospect has been taken with the pick. Last year, it was Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Nolan Smith. The best pick out of the bunch is Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who has blossomed into a future Hall-of-Famer for the Ravens' biggest rival.
The history on offense being taken at the position hasn't boded well for the last two skill players. In 2012, the San Francisco 49ers selected A.J. Jenkins and in 2010, the Detroit Lions took Jahvid Best. Neither player made it to their fourth NFL season. The best offensive player taken at No. 30 is Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne, who was the pick in 2001. While he hasn't been selected to the Hall of Fame, he'll have a chance to do so in the coming years.
Overall, the No. 30 pick can garner a wide range of prospects, but every year is different. And Ravens fans hope the pick leans closer to Watt and Wayne than Jenkins and Best.
