Why Lamar Jackson Was Annoyed After Ravens Win
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Dallas Cowboys for their first win of the season this past Sunday, but Lamar Jackson wasn't happy about it.
On the plane after the game, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey tried filming Jackson on Instagram live, but Jackson clearly wasn't interested.
The two-time MVP has now explained why he was so cold toward the camera.
"You know, Marlo is going to be Marlo," Jackson said while smiling, via Sarah Ellison of Ravens Vault. "I just didn't want the camera on me at the time. Because, he knows this, I'm all about winning."
But the Ravens did win, so what's the problem?
Well, they didn't close the deal like Jackson would have liked.
"I like to, I don't want to say win in style, but when we're up, I just want to punish people. I want to get out there with a dub, clear-minded," he said.
Baltimore won by a score of 28-25, but the Cowboys outscored the Ravens 19-0 in a comeback effort. Essentially, Jackson does not think the game should have been that close, and he has a point.
After all, Baltimore lost its first two games of the season, including a deflating 26-23 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Ravens were in control throughout against Dallas, but in the final frame, they clearly let their guard down as the Cowboys clawed their way back into the contest.
At this point, a win should be a win for Baltimore. The Ravens were in desperate need of a victory, and they may very well have saved their season with their Week 3 triumph.
But Jackson clearly expects more out of his ballclub.
The 27-year-old went 12-for-15 with 182 yards and a touchdown while carrying the ball 14 times for 87 yards and a score versus Dallas.
