Ravens Losing Isaiah Likely to Giants Always Made Sense

Of all of the former Baltimore Ravens who spent the early goings of the offseason preparing to test free agency, Isaiah Likely's exit was one of the most telegraphed.

That's not to say his move to join the New York Giants didn't hurt Baltimore fans; he's grown into the young tight end with major downfield potential, regularly catching Lamar Jackson's eye as a deep-threat with a receiver's instincts. But considering the Ravens' willingness to squeeze him out of their future plans and his foreseeable fit in the NFC, the agreement should have surprised few fans.

Source: Giants reached agreement on a three-year deal with former Ravens TE Isaiah Likely. pic.twitter.com/82q3S9Q8cu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

For one, look no further than who's set to run the show in East Rutherford. Former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh may not have played Likely as often as the up-and-comer would have liked, but he at least understands his game and how the catch-first tight end can be deployed as a mega-wideout. And on a giants team that matches Likely's timeline, he can enter as the early favorite to take over the starting job on an ascending crew, something he never had the window to do in Baltimore.

There were no shortage of competitors loosely tied to Likely during the months of rumors that preceded free agency's opening legal tampering window, with other opportunities on ascending teams like the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders each drawing interest due to relatively-wide or intriguing openings at his position. But when the offer sheets came in, he rolled to run it back with the only head coach he's ever known at the NFL level.

Product of their Own Priorities

The Ravens wouldn't have ever found themselves in this mind had they not provided so much allegiance to Mark Andrews. After nearly a year of uncertainty between slipping consistency, age concerns and one devastatingly-timed playoff performance, he not only survived another round of trade rumors at the NFL's most recent midseason deadline, but earned another extension. He'll earn a shade under $40 million over the next three years, a deal set to end by the time he's entering his mid-30s.

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) celebrates tight end Mark Andrews (89) touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Even while he creeps up past the 30-year milestone, Jackson continues to favor Andrews as his favorite safety valve. He doesn't go as deep as Likely does, but for a quarterback who refuses to throw the ball away in favor of extending plays well past his other quarterback peers would dare, a regularly-wandering check down target has its perks.

Likely did have his moments in Baltimore, most recently hauling down the final reception of the Ravens' doomed 2025 season with a catch that looked to set up the playoff-deciding field goal. But as they allow him to walk and rejoin the Ravens' old guard in New York, consider this an indicator that they're willing to continue platooning tight end duties to the older Andrews, the stable Charlie Kolar and whoever else they pick up along the fringes.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!