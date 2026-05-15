3 Ravens Schedule Factors That Will Actually Matter (And 2 That Wont)

There are some obvious things that leap out from what looks to be a quite favorable 2026 Baltimore Ravens schedule.

It’s fairly balanced, they don’t have an extensive travel clustered together and there aren’t many excuses built in. Their 2025 collapse had helped them with the slate of opponents for this season, as well as the divisions the AFC North naturally matched up with. And, as always, there will be some things that people make a big deal about with this schedule that actually end up to be nothing at all.

Three Factors That Matter

Late Bye – You can’t ask for anything better than where the Ravens got their bye. It comes after a rare road excursion (more on that below) and Week 13 is pretty damn nice. Right before division games, which tend to be more physical. Would Week 12 maybe be the ideal time? Geez, okay, maybe, But this more than works.

Three Straight Against New Coaches – Going to Brazil is tricky and complicated and that early trip was going to require some help from the league to navigate. And the Ravens got it. With Jesse Minter being a rookie head coach himself – with one of the least experienced staffs in the NFL – getting to face other start-ups early around that international trip is huge.

From Week 4, when they return, they get the softest on-paper landing possible with the rebuilding Titans and new coach Robert Saleh, then they go to Atlanta where new coach Kevin Stefanski and new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are just getting started and then it’s former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken coming to Baltimore with the Browns.

All in all I’d rather get those operations early before new schemes and teachings take hold.

Best Non-Division AFC Opponents In Prime Time: The Jags were one of the biggest pleasant surprises in the NFL last year, and the Chargers are a playoff team under Jim Harbaugh and could be seriously improved on offense this season. The Ravens get the warm-weather teams around Thanksgiving, both in prime time, and they gave the Jags first on a Thursday so even more rest for Justin Herbert coming to town.

There should be a real buzz for those November games and a legit home-field advantage for a franchise that suddenly forgot how to play at home last year. And Minter gets his revenge game with his former franchise, the Chargers, in prime time.

Two That Don’t

Stacked Division Games Late: This is basically baked into the schedule cake at this point and it’s become the norm for the Ravens and Steelers not to play until deep in the holiday season and then for them to meet in rapid succession. And division games in general tend to fall heavy in the final weeks of the season.

But it’s not going to matter much here, in terms of being a hinderance, because of who they play. The Steelers are not very good, and if Aaron Rodgers is the QB, he’s going to be damn near 43 by the time these teams plays. He faded badly last year – except when playing a worse version of the Ravens defense – and he will fade again this year. And they get the Browns late, too, but the only December/January AFC North game that should be all that daunting is the trip to Cincinnati, and perhaps there is some extreme weather to help slow down Joe Burrow and that passing attack.

Getting Cleveland and Pittsburgh at home bookending that Bengals game looks pretty good to me.

Two In A Row On The Road: It’s not just who you play and where you play them, but when you play them. Yes, twice the Ravens play consecutive road games, but they never have three in a row and they are home on both sides of their longest flight time trip of the season – to Brazil in Week 3.

Going to Atlanta and Cleveland in Weeks 5 and 6 is no big deal from a geographical standpoint or quality of opponents. One is in a dome and if you are the superior offensive team, you want to be in Cleveland in September or October. The other back-to-back road games are Carolina and Houston, in Weeks 10 and 11, but only one is more than an hour in the air and the Ravens have owned the Texans and they have a bye on the other side of this duo.

They never have to spend more than a few days on the road at a time. Can’t ask for more than that, especially with an international game on your schedule.

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