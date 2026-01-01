Ravens’ DeAndre Hopkins Reveals Future NFL Plans

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins isn't ready to call it quits with the gridiron just yet.

The Ravens brought in Hopkins on a one-year flier to juice up the wide receiver room, but the rumor mill has already been spinning. There’s been chatter about Baltimore potentially moving on for younger legs, even as the front office continues to stress they want Hopkins more involved in the offense.

Now, Hopkins has revealed what the future looks like according to him

DeAndre Hopkins Fires Back at Doubt

For his part, Hopkins isn’t acting like someone ready to hang it up. Speaking this week on ‘The Lounge’ podcast ahead of the Ravens’ AFC North title showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the veteran made it clear he’s still got the itch.

“I definitely want to play. I know I want to play one more year for sure,” Hopkins said. “I love this game. I know I can still beat what teams call their No. 1 DB. You saw it Week 1. First catch, first touchdown, against one of the highest-paid DBs in the league,” he added, referencing Christian Benford of the Buffalo Bills. “I know what I can do. I know I’ve got years left. But who knows, man?”

No matter how this season ends for DeAndre Hopkins and the Ravens, this won't be his final chapter.



In February 2025, immediately after the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl, the then-Chiefs wide receiver took to social media to address apparent whispers of his 12-year career coming to an end. "Don't know what you heard but I'm not done yet," Hopkins said in a since-deleted post.

Statistically, this season won’t light up the back of his football card. Hopkins has 22 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns, putting him on track for career lows across the board. But the tape tells a different story.

Heading into Year 13 at 33, Hopkins still feels like there’s tread left on the tires. And if everything breaks right, he’s hoping this chapter with the Ravens ends the only way that matters, with a Super Bowl run still rolling.

Now the spotlight shifts back to Hopkins. In the 2024 season, Hopkins was the NFL's active leader in receiving yards (12,965). It’s very clear that Hopkins intends to play in 2026, but where that will be remains the only question.

