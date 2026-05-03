Jesse Minter Is ‘Stoked’ About Ravens Reunion With Calais Campbell

The Baltimore Ravens interior defensive line and pass rush unit as a whole is slated to get a major and much-needed boost following the reported pending signing of six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell.

Even though the team hasn't officially announced the reunion with the ageless wonder in the days since the news initially broke, that didn't stop first-year head coach Jesse Minter from confirming the move or expressing how "stoked" about it he is over the weekend at rookie minicamp.

"We've agreed to terms with Calais," Minter said. "He'll be here sometime this week to kind of finalize things, and [we're] really excited about it. [Campbell] had 6.5 sacks last year. He's still playing at such an unbelievable level."

Campbell is set to turn 40 years old before the 2026 regular season gets underway and isn't showing any signs of age or attrition despite being one of just five players from his 2008 draft class still playing in the league. However, he is the last defender left standing from that crop, as the other four include a pair of already 40-year-old long snappers as well as former Ravens quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Josh Johnson.

Having such an experienced player, such as Campbell, not only inserted into the defensive line rotation on the field but in the locker room, meeting rooms and woven into the fabric of this year's team will be a tremendous asset for the Ravens.

"We all know what type of man, person, teammate, and leader that he is," Minter said. "But this is because he's such a really good player at this age. He'll really help us. He'll be great for the young guys, of course, because that's who Calais is. But I'm looking forward to seeing what he brings on the field. I think he'll help us both in the run and pass game."

During is first stint with the Ravens from 2020-22, Campbell was a mentor to two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike for the first three years of his career and 2025 breakout nose tackle Travis Jones as a rookie.

Now he'll get to provide the same invaluable influence on the likes of rookies Zion Young and Rayshaun Benny, second-year pros Mike Green and Aeneas ‘Fub’ Peebles, as well as fourth-year pro Tavius Robinson and third-year pro Adisa Isaac.

Minter share first impression of rookie class

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ravens got the their first live look at their first-year pros both drafted undrafted over the weekend at the two-day rookie minicamp event and even though they were just in jerseys, shorts and helmets, the highly touted rookies didn't disappoint.

"I think the guys that you hope and want to look really good have done that," Minter said. "They've sort of met just that initial hope and expectation of what you kind of want Vega [Ioane] to look like coming off the ball or Zion to look like striking a sled or lining up across from people. So, it's a rookie minicamp in May, and we're not really in full gear.

"We're trying to be smart from a physicality standpoint. But I really just enjoyed the guys' urgency, like their eagerness to want to learn, their eagerness to want to get better. They learn how we operate going from drill to drill and doing the different things that we try to do. So overall, I'm really pleased with the whole group. But especially just the guys that you want to look really good have looked really good, and so that's a great start for them."

One of the Ravens' most polarizing rookies was one who didn't even hear his name called on any of the three days, undrafted quarterback Diego Pavia. Yet, Minter was asked to share his impressions about the former SEC standout and Heisman Trophy finalist more than any other player at minicamp and he gave it.

"Diego, just like a lot of the undrafted free agents, is trying to make his mark," Minter said. "I know the program (Vanderbilt) he came from, I know a lot of people that worked with him. A really hard worker. He really helped elevate that program. He's in the door, show us what you can do, let the chips fall where they may.

"He's had some experiences that are learning experiences that he can learn from and be better from. This guy played quarterback in the SEC and played at a high level. It's a cool story for him. For us, we see an opportunity to bring a player in that could potentially be something."

The Ravens are set at the starting and primary backup quarterback spots with two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson and Pro Bowl reserve Tyler Huntley. However, they have traditionally carried between three and four quarterbacks on their 90-man roster through the summer and into training camp and the preseason, but haven't decided on how many they'll carry this year.

"I think that's a little bit in flux," Minter said. "I think there's a place for anywhere from three to five, especially for the offseason, just to make sure we have everything covered."

Since Jackson and Huntley likely won't see much exhibition action either way, having a pair of youngsters battle it out to see if it's worth the team carrying three quarterbacks this year would be fun to watch in the preseason.