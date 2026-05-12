Realistic Expectations For Baltimore Ravens 2026 Rookie Class

The Baltimore Ravens came away with an impressive haul of young cost-controlled talent over the course of the 2026 NFL Draft after making 11 picks, second-most in the league, and have received rave reviews for the value they got in certain spots.

Overly optimistic and sometimes unfair projections are often placed on rookies entering the league before they even take a single snap or put on shoulder pads for the first time since their last college game for most, or senior all-star events for others.

With that in mind, now is the perfect time to provide some more realistic projections for the Ravens' 2026 rookie class, including a select few undrafted free agents who stand a solid chance of making the roster.

OG Olaivavega Ioane

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ravens used their first overall pick on an interior offensive lineman for just the third time in franchise history. It was also the first pick on a guard in nearly 20 years, since 2007, when they took two-time Pro Bowler Ben Grubbs. Ioane was the top-rated guard in this year's class.

With this pick, general manager Eric DeCosta completed the overhaul of what was one of the worst tandems in the league last season. He had already brought back veteran John Simpson in free agency. While expecting the former Nittany Lion to make First Team All Pro as a rookie is a bit much, he could absolutely earn Pro Bowl consideration.

Realistic expectation: Day 1 starter at right guard and be a catalyst for the turnaround of an offensive line that regressed as a whole last season.

OLB Zion Young

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) moves in to tackle Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

For the second year in a row, the Ravens had a first-round talent at edge defender fall into their lap in the second. The former University of Missouri standout is one of the most well-rounded prospects in what is a deep and very talented group of rookie edges this year.

While he is still just scratching the surface of his potential as a pass rusher, coming off recording a career-high 6.5 sacks as a senior, Young is already capable of dominating against the run and could fast-track the Tavius Robinson track, where he gets on the field early and often to stifle opposing ground games and kicks inside on obvious passing downs.

Realistic expectation: Rotational early-down edge setter on run downs and can either stay out on the edge or move inside to five-technique on third-and-longs and other passing situations.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches a pass in front of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Ravens continued their trend of getting bigger and more physical through the draft with the selection of the former USC standout in the third round after both of their top two center prospects came off the board much earlier than anticipated. Lane gives franchise quarterback a younger version of what he had with five-time Pro Bowl veteran DeAndre Hopkins last year, in the sense that he is a big-bodied boundary target with a knack for making contested and highlight reel-worthy snags with both or just one hand.

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds with 32-inch arms and strong 10.5-inch hands, the former Trojan could be a weapon in the red zone who can play above the rim and make plays over the top of defenders' heads. while keeping the ball out of their reach for a potential pass breakup.

Realistic expectation: Compete for snaps on the outside at the 'X' spot and come onto the field to help optimize red zone scoring efficiency.

WR Elijah Sarratt

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs for the end zone on a 49-yard touchdown reception late during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

With their first pick on Day 3, the Ravens took a second straight receiver because the value was just too good to pass up. Sarratt could end up being the more impactful of the two, both as a rookie and in the long run, because of his ability to play all three receiver spots, including the slot, which would mean he'd be more likely to see the field often in 11 personnel.

The former Hoosier has a penchant for moving the chains as a possession target, making contested catches all over the field, and finding his way into the endzone, as evidenced by his 44 career touchdown receptions, including an FBS-leading 15 for the reigning national champions.

Realistic expectation: Compete for snaps at all three spots, become a special teams contributor and emerge as a trusted target of Jackson in key situations.

TE Matt Hibner

Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner (88) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Ravens traded back into the fourth round to target and select what they believe will be their replacement for another former fourth-round tight end, Isaiah Likely, who departed in free agency. Hibner is an underrated explosive athlete who finally got to show what he can contribute as a pass catcher after transferring to Southern Methodist University for the final two seasons of his collegiate career.

He possesses the speed to threaten the seam of the defense vertically, running past linebackers and safeties alike, and can be used in a myriad of ways as both a pass catcher underneath and in the red zone, as well as in the blocking game lined up inline and sometimes even in the backfield.

Realistic expectation: Complement Mark Andrews in the passing game and be a core contributor on special teams.

CB Chandler Rivers

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) attempts to swat the ball from Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

With the first of their three picks in the fifth round, the Ravens got one of their best value picks with the undersized but feisty cornerback out of Duke, who profiles as a quality depth piece in the slot at nickel but can play on the boundary in certain matchups and is poised to thrive on special teams. Rivers didn't let his lack of ideal size at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds stop him from being highly impactful and productive in college, finishing with 29 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, two pick-sixes, 1.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

His tape screams 'Play Like a Raven' with how instinctual he is on coverage and how aggressive he plays in all aspects of the game, including run support.

Realistic expectation: Core special teams contributor and quality depth at slot corner.

TE Josh Cuevas

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Rolijah Hardy (21) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Josh Cuevas (80) in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Ravens went to a familiar talent pool that they haven't pulled from nearly as much during DeCosta's tenure at the helm of the front office, compared to Ozzie Newsome, to double-dip at tight end. After losing both Likely and fellow 2022 fourth-rounder Charlie Kolar, they needed additional depth at the position and got that with Cuevas, who is an intriguing and versatile piece for the Ravens with all he can do as an H-back, inline blocker and underrated pass catcher underneath as well down the field, making him an ideal replacement for Kolar in the long run but he'll learn from and likely play behind veteran blocking specialist Durham Smythe in the interim as a rookie.

Realistic expectation: Provide depth at 'Y' tight end and primarily play on special teams where Kolar's presence underrated and highly impactful when it came to coverage and blocking return units.

RB Adam Randall

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) looks to gain yards after a catch as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Dejuan Lane (10) pursues during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For the first time ever, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti got to make a selection and did so with foresight about what the former Clemson standout could become at the NFL level, after he didn't convert to running back until his senior season. The former Tiger was taken with the team's last pick in the fifth round and, as a former wide receiver, can be a dynamic weapon for new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and factor into the kick return game after the team let Keaton Mitchell walk this offseason.

Realistic expectation: Provide power back depth behind Derrick Henry and compete for one of the top kick return spots.

P Ryan Eckley

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley punts against Washington during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ravens used a sixth-round pick to replace an elite homegrown specialist for the second year in a row, except this time, it was at punter with the former Michigan State standout. Eckley is tasked with filling the shoes of Jordan Stout, who departed in free agency to become the highest-paid punter in the league after breaking out in 2025 by earning Pro Bowl and First Team All Pro honors.

Expecting the rookie to pick up where his predecessor left off would be unrealistic, but that doesn't mean he can't be a consistent field-flipping weapon who helps the Ravens win the battle for field position each week. He led the FBS with an average of 48.5 yards per punt last season because of his ability to limit opportunities for returners more than just having a big leg. It's a trait that will serve him well in the pros, but he will still need to improve on his hang time for certain situations.

Realistic expectation: Be consistent when it comes to backing up opposing offenses in their own territory, preferably inside the 20-yard line as much as possible, and be an excellent holder.

DE Rayshaun Benny

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) gets ready for a play against Central Michigan during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Michigan standout was another great value pick relative to where he was projected to come off the board, both by analysts and the Ravens, who were more than happy to stop his freefall with their second-to-last pick. Benny's learning curve will be far less steep than most of his fellow rookies, given his familiarity with not only the Ravens scheme but the coaching staff as well, having previously played under head coach Jesse Minter and defensive line coach Lou Esposito with the Wolverines.

He is still ascending as an interior pass rusher, but he will be able to contribute right away on early downs.

Realistic expectation: Rotate at three and five-technique on early downs and occasionally get a few pass rush snaps in lopsided games or in case of injury.

Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern

Unlike most seventh-round dart throws, the former Northwestern standout doesn't face as daunting an uphill battle to earn a roster spot as an interior depth piece in the Ravens' offensive line room. He could emerge as a dark horse candidate to compete for the starting center spot if he gets cross-trained, which could improve his odds of making the team by displaying positional versatility.

Realistic expectation: Compete for a roster spot to provide depth at guard and center.

OT Diego Pounds

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Diego Pounds (61) blocks Washington State Cougars defensive end Isaac Terrell (88) during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The massive former SEC standout started 32 career games in college, with most of them coming at left tackle, including over 1,000 offensive snaps at Ole Miss last year during the Rebels' run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Pounds was one of the Ravens' prized undrafted signings as he was viewed as an early Day 3 pick by some prominent analysts. He has great developmental potential as a blindside protector and swing tackle option.

Realistic expectation: Compete with 2025 fifth-rounder Carson Vinson for backup left tackle spot behind two-time Pro Bowl veteran Ronnie Stanley.

LB Reid Williford

The former University of Charlotte standout worked his way up the depth chart in college via special teams and will have to do the same to try to earn a spot on the Ravens roster as an undrafted free agent. He had three blocked punts in college, needs to flash that kind of playmaking potential, or at least consistently execute in the third phase of the game, because just showing upside as a defender likely won't be enough to make the cut.

Realistic expectation: Compete for a roster spot by shining on special teams primarily.

IOL Nick Dawkins

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nick Dawkins (53) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The undrafted rookie out of Penn State is one of the select few for whom the Ravens' losing out on their top two center prospects in this year's draft is a blessing in disguise. It opened the door for him to not only land in Baltimore with his former teammate in Ioane, but he has a legit chance to continue starting next to him like he has the past two years if he can win the job to replace three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum.

Realistic expectation: Compete for the starting center spot or at least an interior depth piece.

LB Dominic Deluca

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dominic DeLuca (0) reacts after tackling Indiana Hoosiers Roman Hemby (1) (not pictured) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

This undrafted free agent was a special teams demon at Penn State, earning Special Teams Player of the Year honors as a sophomore and getting to wear No. 0, an honor that goes to the special teams captain. He also blocked three punts during his college career while flashing defensive playmaking prowess with five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, eight passes defensed, 4.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles. DeLuca will also have to ball out on the third phase of the game to make the team and he has the make-up and pedigree to achieve this feat.

Realistic expectation: Compete for a roster spot via special teams and provide defensive depth.