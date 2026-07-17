Baltimore Ravens Kyle Hamilton Receives Laughable Ranking in NFL Top 100 List

If it wasn't already abundantly clear that the annual NFL Top 100 list, as voted on by the players, has turned into an absolute joke when Baltimore Ravens two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson couldn't even crack the top 50, its validity was officially eviscerated when his teammate, All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, was revealed at No. 63 in this year's rankings.

Unlike Jackson and star inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who plummeted 20-plus spots after uncharacteristic and injury-hampered 2025 seasons, Hamilton dropped in the rankings for the second year in a row despite being named an All Pro for the third straight season and getting First Team recognition for the second time during that span. He was also voted to his third straight Pro Bowl.

Hamilton is the ultimate skeleton key to the Ravens' defense, whose rare blend of size, range, athleticism, and physicality makes him the most versatile and dangerous defender in the league, regardless of position. His positional flexibility to play at all three levels at an elite level, whether it's in the slot, at dime linebacker, on the edge, lined up over an interior offensive lineman or back deep as a centerfielder, the possibilities for him to be disruptive feel nearly endless.

"The fact that he can just play all over the ball makes him a weapon and we see that every Sunday," Ravens outside linebacker Tavius Robinson said.

The former first-rounder is universally recognized as the best safety in the game by everyone, but the players who voted, except for several of his teammates from last season, who aptly used words like alien, one-of-one and unicorn to aptly describe him. He was called upon to play a multitude of roles and compensate in numerous areas where the team needed a boost, and logged snaps at five different positions.

"He is the most versatile guy in the league," Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers said. "He can cover one-on-one. He can do everything."

There are only a handful of players who can be utilized and thrive in the myriad of ways that Hamilton can, and none can do so at the same elite level he can. Not only aren't there any safeties better than him, there sure as hell aren't 62 players who deserve to be ranked higher than on a list like this.

"He can do it all," former Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy said. "He can play man-to-man on a receiver, a tight end. He's physical, he can play in the box and play like a linebacker, he can play as a nickel. You could probably put him at nose tackle and he'll get the job done."

Hamilton could seriously contend for DPOY in 2026

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) and safety Malaki Starks (24) react after a play during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After finding his footing and carving out a role for himself as a hybrid nickel defender in the second half of his rookie season, Hamilton broke out in a big way in his second season back in 2023 with an insane stat line that should've garnered him Defensive Player of the Year consideration. He was the most instrumental player on the top-ranked defense that year under former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, finishing with 81 total tackles, including a still career-high 10 for a loss, four interceptions, including a pick-six, three sacks, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Hamilton spent the last two seasons under former play-caller Zach Orr as the Ravens' saving grace wherever he was needed most. He helped stabilize what was the worst pass defense through the first 10 weeks of the 2024 season by playing a more static and traditional free safety role. Last year be spent a lot of time in the box aiding the pass rush and run defense. He recorded 100-plus tackles, nine pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles in both years.

With first-time head coach Jesse Minter set to be the Ravens' primary play-caller and designer, Hamilton is primed to not only continue being a dynamic and dominant force but return to the multifaceted role that made him an unpredictable menace under Macdonald.

“Knowing what the front is doing, what the second level is doing, what the backend is doing, it all helps me just play fast and kind of trust myself and just go make plays,” Hamilton said.

With the addition of veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who is a versatile defensive back in his own right and is coming off a career-best season for the reigning AFC Champion New England Patriots, Hamilton can finally be fully unlocked and unleashed to make plays more freely. This will allow all those around him at all three levels of the defense to elevate their games individually and as a unit.

“To be able to be out on the field with him and watch how he leads and watch how he plays, it makes me want to step my game up,” Ravens second-year safety Malaki Starks said.