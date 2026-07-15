5 Most Important Storylines Entering Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens will begin training camp by the end of the month, with rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players reporting as soon as next week. Coming off an offseason of seismic change for the franchise as a whole, there is no shortage of intriguing storylines leading up to the 2026 season.



Baltimore has a new head coach for the first time in nearly two decades as they replaced long-time steward and Super Bowl winner, John Harbaugh, with one of his former assistants, Jesse Minter, who has been busy making a name for himself over the past several years. He inherited a talented roster that was both fortified and almost completely overhauled at multiple positions.

Here are some storylines worth monitoring throughout the duration of training camp.

Who will be making their return to the field?

The Ravens' offseason program was well-attended, but there was a litany of notable players on both sides of the ball who weren't able to take the field for full-team or even individual drills for Organized Team Activities or mandatory minicamp as a result of recovery from injury or some sort of minor procedure.

While the status of two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is the news Ravens fans and media pundits are anxiously awaiting, given how far he can swing the pendulum in the team's favor when healthy, he isn't the only interior defensive lineman to keep an eye on.

Coming off a breakout 2025 campaign in which he led the Ravens with a career-high five sacks, fifth-year veteran nose tackle Travis Jones spent most of the offseason program sessions rehabbing or watching from the sidelines. The same was the case for 14th-year veteran nose tackle John Jenkins, who just had one of the best seasons of his career. There's also a chance that six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell might not be present for the start of training camp as he continues to mourn the recent loss of his mother.

Minter told reporters that he expects every player to be ready for the start of camp, except for Madubuike, whom he wants to let speak for himself. If this turns out to be true, it'd mean the competition for the starting WILL off-ball linebacker spot and depth at outside corner would heat up faster than expected, as both Teddye Buchanan and Bilhal Kone are recovering from severe knee injuries. Buchanan quickly emerged as the starter next to Roquan Smith before tearing his ACL in Week 15, while Kone tore multiple ligaments in his Week 1 of the preseason and missed his entire rookie season as a result. Two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley also missed a lot of time during the offseason program with an undisclosed injury.

Starting center competition

Aug 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Danny Pinter (63) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Ravens significantly upgraded the interior of their offensive line at both guard spots by bringing back veteran John Simpson in free agency and using the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on rookie Olaivavega Ioane. However, they weren't able to retain three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum after getting outbid by the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving them in need of a new anchor in the middle of their starting blocking unit.



After their top two prospects at the position came off the board much earlier than expected, they didn't deem any rookies worth taking in the draft, and they have yet to try to find Linderbaum's replacement with a notable veteran via free agency or trade, although both still remain viable options.

In the meantime, they will have an open competition between veteran Danny Pinter, an experienced career backup, fourth-year pro Jovaughn Gwyn

, who followed new offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford from the Atlanta Falcons, and former undrafted free agent Corey Bullock, who served as Linderbaum's primary backup last season but recently underwent surgery. A dark horse who could emerge down the road once the preseason gets underway is undrafted rookie Nick Dawkins, who spent the past two years starting alongside Ioane at Penn State.

How much has pass rush improved?

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) plays the field against Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After years of being lauded for their ability to target and get the best out of older outside linebackers entering or well into the twilight of their careers, the Ravens were uncharacteristically aggressive in their pursuit to land a true difference-maker on the edge this offseason. When their first attempt to do so via a blockbuster trade to acquire Maxx Crosby from the Raiders fell through due to a failed physical, instead of staying gutted, they quickly pivoted to targeting another renowned sack artist in Trey Hendrickson and signed him to the largest free agent deal in franchise history.

In the draft, the Ravens used their second-round pick on former SEC standout Zion Young, who is already a stout run defender on the edge and possesses not only upside as a pass rusher but also has the size and positional flexibility to move inside in subpackages on obvious passing downs.

The health of the interior will go a long way in proving if the pass rush has really taken a step in the right direction after tying for the third-fewest sacks in the league. However, the presence of Hendrickson will help take some attention away from Mike Green and could ultimately end up unlocking the second-year pro. Young gives them another rugged edge setter to rotate with Tavius Robinson, who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

Which young wide receiver will emerge in competition for No. 3 spot?

Although there are still plenty of big-name and very accomplished veteran wideouts on the open market, the Ravens appear content on letting their in-house group of recently-drafted youngsters battle it out to see who can earn what is essentially the third starting job in 11 personnel.

The three players to keep an eye on in this competition include third-year pro Devontez Walker, who has made the absolute most of limited opportunities in his first two seasons, and rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, who were taken in back-to-back rounds and were both contested catch specialists and potent red zone weapons in college.

Will new coaching staff continue to build momentum?

In addition to Minter, the entirety of the Ravens' new collection of assistants has garnered heaps of praise and hype both from within and outside the building. There's a nice blend of youth that is relatable and ascending, such as offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, and seasoned coaches with a wealth of wisdom to impart on their players and less-experienced peers alike.

As they look to keep establishing the next era of Ravens football, it will be interesting to see how the players continue to learn and buy into the new schemes and ways of doing things under a new steward. While the defense is staying within the same realm, given that Minter was part of developing what is becoming the NFL's new meta on that side of the ball, it'll be interesting to see how the new-look offense comes into focus.