Baltimore Ravens Rookie Josh Cuevas Praises Zion Young After College Matchups

One of the most common questions posed to NFL prospects and hopefuls alike during the pre-draft process is some variation of 'Who was the best or hardest matchup you went up against individually?'

When Baltimore Ravens rookie tight end Josh Cuevas, who was selected at No. 173 overall in the fifth round out of Alabama, was asked for his answer to this popular inquiry, one of the first names that popped into his head was his new teammate and fellow rookie, edge defender Zion Young.

"He has so much potential," Cuevas said. "His ceiling is just tremendously high. He does everything right, and he has a deep bag: spin move, push-pull, bull rush – everything."

They played each other in college

Young was selected by the Ravens in the second round at No. 45 overall out of Missouri, where he and Cuevas crossed paths twice over the past two years. In the 2025 SEC showdown between the Tigers and the Crimson Tide, Young had a monster game with five total tackles, including a pair of solos and one for a loss, a strip-sack and a pass defensed, although Cuevas got the last laugh in a 27-24 victory.

"We've gone up against each other a few times," Cuevas said. "One of the other guys actually went up against him one-on-one, and he kind of did a little chop move, and I did that to him in Mizzou, and he's like, 'You taught him that?' And I was like, 'Shoot, I don't know. That's a 'vet' move right there.' But yes, we kind of go back and forth with each other. He's a good guy."

The two took the field for the first time, both as professionals and as teammates, over the weekend at Ravens rookie minicamp, and what impressed Cuevas most about his former adversary was the 6-foot-5 and 262-pounder's "willingness to do anything" that was asked of him during practices.

"Whatever the coaches put him at, he's pretty mobile," Cuevas said. "His lateral speed is pretty good. So, line him up against the tight end or the tackle, and he's going to get around him. So, I think his willingness to do whatever it is, he's going to get it done."

After first-rounder Olaivavega Ioane, who is the projected starting right offensive guard, Young has the potential to be the Ravens' next most impactful rookie in 2026. His ability to dominate at the point off attack with power and hand usage that is heavy, violent and strong will allow him to see the field early and often as a ready-made edge-setter against the run, and he has the versatility and size to move inside or stay out on the edge on passing downs.

"The guys that you hope and want to look really good have done that," head coach Jesse Minter said. "They've met those initial hopes and expectations of what you kind of want Vega to look like coming off the ball or Zion to look like striking a sled."

Cuevas was starstruck by Ravens legend

Feb 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manger Ozzie Newsome celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

While this past weekend didn't mark Cuevas' first time interacting with Young and some of his fellow rookies that he became acquainted with during the pre-draft process, he did get to meet fellow Alabama alum and a Pro Football Famer, Ravens former general manager and current executive vice president, Ozzie Newsome.

"After practice yesterday, [Newsome] kind of came up to me just saying, 'Roll Tide, man. [I am] so happy you're here.' I was kind of starstruck when he got on the phone with me [during the Draft], because I mean, all we talk about at Alabama in the tight end room is really kind of like the legends that walk through there and the standard we need to uphold," Cuevas said.

Even though his last collegiate season was nearly five decades ago in 1977, Newsome still holds the records for the most receiving yards (2,070) and receiving touchdowns (16) by a tight end in Alabama's illustrious history. Both marks also rank in the top 10 all-time among all pass catchers regardless of position, and the fact that his name remains so high on those leaderboards served as a source of motivation and inspiration for the players who have come through Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

"It's like something that we look up to, and we strive for," Cuevas said. "When I met him yesterday, I was ... I mean, you know how you're usually supposed to go [shake hands] with one hand? That's more professional. I was like [demonstrates shaking hands with both arms], I'm trying to – 'Hold onto my hand longer, please.' I mean, shoot. But no, it was great meeting him and just kind of seeing a legend in front of my face. But that's what Baltimore gives you."