Baltimore Ravens Patience Pays Off As Perfect Prospect Falls Into Lap in Second Round

The start of the 2026 NFL Draft couldn't have gone any better than it has for the Baltimore Ravens, as they not only addressed two of their biggest needs on the roster but did so with a pair of big and physical prospects who play and know how to dominate in the trenches.

After sticking and picking in the first round and taking former Penn State offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane at No. 14 overall on opening night, they used their first pick on Day 2 to select former University of Missouri standout edge defender Zion Young at No. 45 overall in the second round.

Zion Young is a Raven❗ pic.twitter.com/6djlvUfMXn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2026

There was some consternation and questioning of the Ravens' decision to pass up on Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round after he fell into their lap despite being widely viewed as a top 10 talent.

However, that was under the assumption that they could still land one of the higher-rated edge defenders with their second-round pick, but they proved that patience is a virtue, as the board couldn't have fallen any better, and Young fell right into their lap without them having to move.

Unlike Bain Jr., the former SEC standout possesses protypical size all the way around at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds with 33-inch arms. He is not only a perfect fit in terms of filling a position of need, but he also resembles the old-school type of Ravens edge defender from a size and rugged play style standpoint.

Young perfectly complements the types of players at the position the Ravens already have on the roster at edge, highlighted by four-time Pro Bowl veteran Trey Hendrickson and 2025 second-rounder Mike Green. With Tavius Robinson heading into the final year of his rookie deal, he gives them another heavy-handed presence who is very stout against the run and possesses promising upside as a pass rusher.

"Coming in as a young guy, I'm coming in as a sponge," Young said. "I'm excited to learn, I'm ready to learn, I'm willing to learn. I'm very much so coachable and I thank God for the opportunity at the end of the day."

As a senior last year in college, he posted career-highs with 6.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. During the pre-draft process, he dominated at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl both in the week of practice and in the All-Star game, earning Defensive MVP honors.

According to his social media bio, Young is a self-proclaimed 'Hell Raiser,' and his film backs it up as he not only takes pride in but enjoys setting the edge against the run.

"From a youngin, I was always taught smash-mouth football," Young said. "It always starts with the run and the pass follows up. I love setting the edge, I love having fun, of course, within football so I'm fired up."

Ravens flat-out reached with third-round pick

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches a pass in front of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

While general manager Eric DeCosta got tremendous value with his first pick on Day 2 with Young, the same can not be said for his second, which came in the third round with the selection of USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane at No. 80 overall.



Not only were there higher-rated prospects at the same position still on the board when he took the former Trojan, such as Georgia State's Ted Hurst, North Dakota State's Bryce Lance, Louisville's Chris Bell and UConn's Skyler Bell, but there were even more at other positions of need.

There was a run on tight ends and centers, and the Ravens bypassed both to take Lane and might have to settle for the top available at one of the two spots with their lone fourth-round pick at No. 115 to start Day 3. After that, they have to hope the board falls in their favor the rest of the way to get a prospect at the other who can come in and compete right away.

The selection of Lane itself is not a bad pick as he brings a physical profile and play style as a 6-foot-4 and 200-pound red zone and contested catch specialist to the Ravens receiver room that they didn't have, barring the return of veteran DeAndre Hopkins. But where the issue lies is that he likely could've been had in the fourth round or even with one of the first two of their four picks in the fifth round.

It's simply a matter of a lack of value, more so than fit, combined with who went off the board and who still remains. They passed on taking the best pure three-technique defensive tackle in this year's class in Oklahoma's Gracen Halton, two of the top center prospects in Sam Hecht and Connor Lew and could've had their pick of either N.C. State's Justin Joly and Baylor's Michael Trigg at pass-catching tight end, and they'll be lucky if any of them are still on the board when they pick next.