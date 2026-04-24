Baltimore Ravens Day 2 Mock Draft: Upgrading Trenches Prioritized in Dream Scenario

The Baltimore Ravens had the board fall perfectly in their favor on the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft and had their pick of three elite prospects at No. 14 overall before ultimately deciding to select former Penn State standout and consensus top offensive guard prospect, Olaivavega Ioane.

Heading into the second day of action, they have two picks in what is widely viewed as the richest part of the draft when it comes to prospects outside of the first round who can come in and contribute right away.

General manager Eric DeCosta is currently equipped with two picks on Day 2 at No. 45 overall in the second round and No. 80 overall in the third. There's a chance he could accrue more capital in this range if he were to move back at some point or move up from their lone pick in the fourth round at No. 115 overall on Day 3 for someone they really covet.

Without predicting any trades, here is a dream scenario for how the Ravens could utilize their current draft capital if the board fell right along with a pivot pick just incase their first choice gets poached.

Second round No. 45: EDGE Zion Young

The Ravens made a hard and, some might argue, surprising decision to pass on former University of Miami star edge defender Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round after he fell into their laps without having to move a muscle. Thankfully, outside linebacker/defensive end is one of the deepest position groups in this year's class, and there are still so many that are ripe for the picking, with the former Tiger being near the top of the list of best available.

Young would perfectly complement the pieces they already have in their edge room, joining Tavius Robinson as another heavy-handed stout run defender with promising upside as a pass rusher. He is coming off a senior season in which he recorded career-highs with 6.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles and was named Defensive MVP of the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl All-Star game.

Pivot pick - EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson: If the Ravens miss out on Young, landing this former Tiger would be a more than fair consolation prize that would still address their need to continue bolstering their pass rush and edge room overall. Parker was one of several prospects from his program that entered the 2025 season with a lot of hype and potential first-round hype, but wound up having down years instead. He went from posting 11 sacks in 2024 to a career-low five as a true junior, but he came on strong toward the end of the year with 3.5 sacks in his final three games, three of which came in the finale against South Carolina.

Parker went on to ace the pre-draft process with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and followed it up by putting up impressive testing numbers for his size at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. At 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds with 33 1/8-inch arms, he has the physical dimensions and rugged playing style that the Ravens covet in players at his position.

Third round No. 80: DT Gracen Halton, Oklahoma



Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after a sack during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As encouraging as the recent updates have been surrounding two-time Pro Bowl veteran Nnamdi Madubuike's neck injury that was once believed to be potentially career-threatening, the Ravens still take who is perhaps the best and certainly the most athletic pure three-technique with this pick. Halton tested off the charts at the Combine and posted 8.5 sacks over his final two seasons in college.

Whether Madubuike returns to action and pre-injury form or not in 2026, as his doctors believe he will, Baltimore needs younger, more athletic and present more of a pass rush presence along the interior of their defensive line and the 22-year-old former Sooner checks all of those boxes.

Pivot pick - IOL Logan Jones, Iowa: If the Ravens miss out on Halton and still want to get in on the projected center run in the mid-to-late third round. They could find the ideal replacement for three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who departed in free agency to shatter the top of the market at his position, by selecting the same person who succeeded him in college with the Hawkeyes.

Jones was the recipient of the Rimington Trophy, given to the most outstanding center in the country, and possesses the type of athleticism that would excel in a zone-blocking scheme like the one many believe the Ravens will play in under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and run-game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.