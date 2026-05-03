Ravens GM Details Ideal Role for Rookie TE Matthew Hibner

When it comes to the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have historically been a team that trades back to accumulate more picks far more often than they trade up and give away capital as a result. However, every once and awhile, they make a rare exception and get aggressive to target a prospect they really covet at a position of need.

After the run on tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft that began on Day 2 and continued into the early part of Day 3, the Ravens and general manager Eric DeCosta decided to jump up 21 spots from the first of their four picks in the fifth round to take Southern Methodist University's Matthew Hibner at No. 133 overall in the fourth round.

"We don't often trade up for players," DeCosta said in a recent appearance on The Lounge podcast. "There had been a run on tight ends. There weren't a lot of guys left that we really coveted. He was one guy we thought could really come in and help us this year. It made a lot of sense for us to do it. When we watched his tape, we saw this guy who could really stretch the field and make plays in the passing game."

At the time they made the move, many analysts and pundits speculated it might have been for one of the top remaining center prospects after they had omitted addressing the position in the second or third round or with their original fourth-round pick at No. 115 overall where they double-dipped at wide receiver with Elijah Sarratt.

When it was announced that Hibner was picked over a center or another higher-rated tight end, according to consensus boards, such as N.C. State's Justin Joly, the move was viewed as a significant reach, but DeCosta stands by the pick, and when they took him and even gave him a lofty comparison to a recent Ravens fan favorite.

"Athletic guy, catching radius, smart as heck, very productive this year," DeCosta said. "Checked off a lot of boxes. He reminded us of Isaiah Likely in some ways when we made that pick."

Hibner was the first of two tight ends the Ravens selected in this year's draft, with the other being Alabama's Josh Cuevas, 40 picks later in the fifth round at No. 173 overall. The last time the team used a pair of picks on tight ends in the same class was five years ago, when they selected both Charlie Kolar and Likely in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Both players carved out meaningful and significant roles with the Ravens, with Likely quickly emerging as one of the top young pass-catching threats as a rookie and continued to blossom, while Kolar went from a prolific pass catcher in college to one of the better blocking tight ends in the league. They each departed in free agency earlier this offseason on very lucrative deals to become among the highest-paid players at their position for their respective specialties.

Hibner made a similar comaparison between himself and Likely when first talking to local media after getting draft on a conference call.

"I see myself as more of an Isaiah Likely type of fit," Hibner said. "Being able to play inline is important, but also being able to get downfield and make plays and be a consistent pass catcher as well."

During his final two seasons in college, the local product out of Lake Braddock High School in Virginia totaled 55 catches for 804 receiving yards and eight touchdowns after only catching two passes for 15 yards in his first three seasons as a reserve at Michigan before transferring. At SMU, he finally got to show his prowess as a playmaking field-stretcher down the seam of defenses as well as over the middle on intermediate routes.

Hibner is even more well-rounded entering the league

Oct 19, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner (88) during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

When Likely came into the league, he wasn't nearly as polished a blocker as Hibner already is, with still even more room to grow. His time with the Wolverines overlapped with new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, who was the defensive coordinator during Michigan's 2023 national title-winning season.

"I've seen this guy in some really bloody, physical nine-on-sevens, two, three or four years ago, being a really physical blocker, even maybe more so than showed up and what they were asking him to do at SMU," Minter said. "We are excited about him."

The Mustangs used Hibner in a multitude of ways, including as a traditional inline 'Y' blocker, lined up in the backfield as an H-back, and in the slot as an 'F', and weren't afraid to deploy him on a variety of different routes. One of his best qualities that make him an ideal fit for the Ravens is his ability to uncover and come up with crucial snags on off-script and extended plays, which were situations where Likely and franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson created so many iconic highlight reel plays.

"I really can't think of a better fit, honestly," Hibner said. I'm looking forward to it. I can't wait."

In Baltimore, his role with the Ravens under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle will be just as diverse, if not even more expanded, as Likely was often used as a lead blocker for many of Jackson's designed or option quarterback runs. He'll also be joining a room that, in addition to his fellow rookie Cuevas, includes veteran blocking specialist Durham Smythe and three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews, whom he is eager to learn from.

"Mark Andrews has been around forever. I've watched him for as long as I can remember," Hibner said. "Watching him and his production, the amount of receptions and the yards he's able to get and still the way he produces in the run game – it's incredible – and his longevity. So, hopefully I can pick his brain a little bit and learn from him."