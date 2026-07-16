Baltimore Ravens Rookie Power Rankings Ahead of Training Camp

The Ravens draft class is already comprising over 10 percent of their offseason roster.

History would tell us that not all of them will make the team, and an undrafted free agent or two will. Some have a far better scenario to earn starting reps or meaningful reps than others. And, of course, injuries and the unforeseen will alter that landscape considerably soon enough.

As we’ve studied this rookie class for months now and downloaded people we trust around the league for information on them, the pecking order of how well positioned we believe they are to make an impact has shifted. And all of this will ebb and flow throughout the summer.

But with rookie set to report soon and actual practices less than two weeks out, this is how we would handle power rankings with all 11 of them right now:

1. Vega Ioane

I’m usually loathe to set the bar too high for any youngster who has never played as a pro before. But moving in at guard, as opposed to some trickier positions, and possessing the prodigious size and strength and power than this young man brings into his first training camp, it’s impossible to slow anyone else here.

He is a starter and may be their best offensive lineman right now, and if not, we suspect it’s not that long before he is (this not being a great line has something to do with that).

2. Elijah Sarratt

Just because he was the second receiver they selected doesn’t mean he wont make the bigger impact, starting right away. Played in highest-pressure games possible at Indiana and can show up in high-percentage spots right away and will move the chains and receiver is a land of opportunity on this roster. Scouts and GMs believe he is more pro-ready right now.

3. Adam Randall

We’ve become increasingly fascinated by this hybrid player taken at the end of the fifth round. Listening to Sean Payton explain exactly how well he fits the Joker role in his offense (and therefore rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s offense) has me amped. So many spots he can chip in – Joker, RB, WR, special teams. Unique athletic package and mix of size and strength and speed and hands.

4. Rayshaun Benny

Don’t care that he was the seventh round pick. Nnamdi Madubuike won’t be doing much early in camp and Calais Campbell, at age 40 and with deep familiarity with this defense, isn’t going to need many reps in July and August. This kid is going to make a strong impression.

5. Ryan Eckley

He is their punter and would have to really make a mess of the summer not to be the punter Week 1. And he will, we suspect, not struggle much in camp because it’s kind of hard to.

Exhibition games won’t be that pressure filled, either. We won’t know for sure about his prowess until we get into games, And Jordan Stout, the last punter they drafted, was rough his first three years. This kid might need time too, which is why he is lower here than his mere playing time would speak to.

6. Zion Young

Tavius Robinson isn’t going to hand him his job. You have to really prove you can set the edge to play early on here at this spot. The pass-rush is going to take time. Tempering immediate expectations with the second-round pick, as general manager Eric DeCosta has almost no hit rate with them.

7. Ja’Kobi Lane

Has big-play ability but a lot of the things they hope he produced – deep back shoulder fades in the endzone – aren’t going to show up right away and it’s more low-percentage stuff and I suspect the development process takes a while.

8. Matthew Hibner

Mark Andrews could hit the wall here (if he hasn't already) and this kid offers straight line speed and potential to make some things happen downfield. Move tight end is a position I will be paying a lot of attention to. Will have to pick their spots with him early on, however.

9. Chandler Rivers

Has the size and body type to do the job on smaller receivers in the slot but this secondary is pretty stacked as presently constructed.

10. Josh Cuevas

Can do a little bit of everything but not having an immediate specialty could be a bit of an issue early on.

11. Evan Beernsten

Could have a tough time making this team. Kind of felt like the Ravens realized they had used 10 picks and not addresses OL since 14th overall.

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