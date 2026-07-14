Every Rookie to Watch During Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

Among the first to report at the end of next week for the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 training camp will be their rookie class, along with quarterbacks and injured players. Five days later, they'll be putting on pads for the first time as pros on July 29 at the first practice open to fans and the media.

Coming off a massively disappointing 2025 season that saw them fall well short of lofty preseason expectations, which sparked colossal changes for the organization, several first-year pros are already penciled into or are fighting for prominent roles in all three phases.

Here are the rookies Ravens fans will want to keep an eye out for during training camp and leading into the preseason.

IOL Olaivavega Ioane

The Ravens' first-round selection is the only rookie who is guaranteed a starting spot from Day 1, and since he plays in the trenches, he'll finally be able to show the full scope of what he brings to the table now that full contact will be permitted.

Even when he wasn't practicing in pads yet during the offseason program, Ioane was already being praised for his physicality and professionalism. Now that he'll actually be putting them on, fans and media will get to see just how ready he is to make an immediate impact as an upgrade over the much-maligned Daniel Faalele at right guard.

EDGE Zion Young

Similar to Ioane, the Ravens' second-round pick is also a trench player whose calling card coming into the league is his strength, power and physicality at the point of attack. With pads on and full contact permitted, he'll be able to really showcase what he does best as well.

With fourth-year pro Tavius Robinson heading into the final year of his rookie deal, Young could begin the succession by earning more snaps as an early-down run defender and subpackage interior pass rusher.

WRs Ja'Kobi Lane & Elijah Sarratt

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) fights for yards during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ravens took back-to-back receivers in the middle rounds who are capable of being explosive playmakers and reliable chain movers. Both Lane and Sarratt were contested-catch specialists in college who have already shown they possess more diverse route trees and skill sets, with a willingness to perform whatever role the team needs.

They'll be competing with each other and third-year pro Devontez Walker for the primary No. 3 spot on the depth chart as the first man up when the Ravens put their 11-personnel formations on the field. Now that defensive backs will be able to hit them and play through the ball, the real test of whether they can make plays against a talented NFL secondary will begin.

TEs Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas

The Ravens double-dipped at tight end in the draft for the fifth time in franchise history, and previous instances have shown that usually only one carves out a role as a rookie while the other is relegated to primarily playing on special teams, if healthy.

Since neither Hibner nor Cuevas is dealing with any physical ailment heading into training camp, padded practices will give them a chance to show who is worthy of playing more regularly behind ninth-year veterans Mark Andrews and Durham Smythe. There's a chance that both have strong showings and Hibner helps offset the loss of pass-catching specialist Isaiah Likely. At the same time, Cuevas could develop into a dynamic H-back in a similar mold to how the San Francisco 49ers deploy former Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

RB Adam Randall

Nov 1, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) rushes the ball during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Martin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Ravens are all set at the top of their running back depth chart with the ageless wonder that is Derrick Henry starting and fellow veteran Justice Hill rotating with him as a stellar pass protector and talented checkdown option, a lot of eyes will be on the fifth-round rookie. Not only was he handpicked by team owner Steve Bisciotti, but he also possesses a unique blend of size and pass-catching upside as a converted college receiver, who only played one year at running back for Clemson.

Seeing what he can do as another physical presence as a ball carrier, but also as a route runner and mismatch weapon out of the backfield, will be fun to monitor.

CB Chandler Rivers

The fifth-round rookie was one of the top nickel prospects in this year's class, who many pundits believed would've heard his name called a lot sooner, and how he'll be able to show off his competitiveness and toughness as a tackler, in coverage and on special teams.

DE Rayshaun Benny

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) gets ready for a play against Central Michigan during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With there still being no official word on whether two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike will be cleared to start camp or if veteran six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell will be in attendance at the onset as he deals with a recent family tragedy, the seventh-round rookie could start making waves early and often.

OT Diego Pounds

The coveted undrafted free agent will finally get a chance to show what he does best as a massive developmental blindside protector. He was projected to come off the board as early as the fourth, but somehow fell through the cracks and now gets to prove how much of an error that was for the other 31 teams.

IOL Nick Dawkins

Given that former undrafted free agent Corey Bullock is recovering from a recent surgery, this undrafted rookie, who already has chemistry with Ioane since they were teammates in college at Penn State, could emerge as a dark horse candidate in the running for the starting center job.

QB Diego Pavia

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After getting outshone by a veteran Skylar Thompson during OTAs and minicamp, the undrafted former Heisman finalist will need to make the most of the handful of reps he does get to try to make a strong case for himself in the competition for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind.

The Ravens are likely only going to carry two quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster, but will definitely carry a third on the practice squad, so Pavia will be competing with Thompson and fellow rookie Joe Fagnano for that developmental/emergency role on the practice squad.