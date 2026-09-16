Baltimore Ravens WR Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) may be back sooner than initially thought

The Baltimore Ravens will not be without wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane for as long as initially feared, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz .

Zenitz reported that Lane is expected to undergo surgery in the upcoming days to repair a wrist fracture suffered in Baltimore’s 41-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. According to Zenitz’s sources, Lane will return in about a month. The rookie wide receiver caught one pass for 11 yards and additionally had a touchdown that was called back on a penalty.

Baltimore may additionally be without star wide receiver Zay Flowers – who iis day to day with a hamstring injury. Flowers had a game-high five receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. It was a career-high day in yardage for Flowers.

There doesn’t seem to be any long-term fears from Baltimore in its wide receiver room, The Ravens worked out receivers Shedrick Jackson, Gage Larvadain, Dante Pettis and Octavian Smith Jr., signing Larvadain to the practice squad. Larvadain, 23, was an undrafted rookie free agent in 2025, signing with the Cleveland Browns on May 11, 2025. He was waived by the team on Sept. 13 that year and signed with the practice squad, before being re-signed to the active roster on Sept. 30, 2025. He played 13 games, making seven receptions for 71 yards.

Everybody Got Involved

Five different receivers made appearances in Sunday’s win, including Chris Moore (25 snaps, 37 percent), LaJohntay Wester (20 snaps, 29 percent), Lane (27 snaps, 40 percent), Flowers (20 snaps, 29 percent) and Rashod Bateman (53 snaps, 78 percent). Moore caught one pass for 53 yards – the second longest of his career.

Bateman had one target and no receptions, but will most likely see his targets increase with Lane’s absence and uncertainty around Flower’s health. The Ravens could additionally see receivers Devontez Walker and rookie Elijah Sarratt get some playing time.

Wide receivers saw 11 targets on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 25 passes. Tight ends also received a large share of targets – six to Mark Andrews (four catches for 49 yards), one to Matthew Hibner (one catch, 10 yards), one to Durham Smythe (one catch for four yards). Running backs Derrick Henry (one catch for 19 yards) and Justice Hill (one catch for 10 yards) were each targeted twice.

While Jackson had a strong performance through the air by going 17-for-25 (68 percent) for 324 yards and a touchdown, Baltimore’s ground game did significant damage as well. Henry had 24 attempts for 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Jackson had seven carries for 40 yards and Hill had six carries for 18 yards. Baltimore ultimately had 37 carries in the game, which could prove to be their go-to in their next couple matchups with a banged up wide receiver room.