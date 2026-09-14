Ravens rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is going to miss several weeks recovering from a wrist suffered early in his NFL debut Sunday, head coach Jesse Minter confirmed on Monday, while the team is keeping the possibility open of Zay Flowers (hamstring) playing Week 2 against New Orleans.

The timing of the injury is fairly crushing for the third-round pick, who was breakout star of camp and the preseason, essentially securing a starting-type role with the new offense after just one preseason game. Lane lit up practices with his consistency and flair for making acrobatic catches, but had a touchdown negated by a penalty in a 41-23 win over the Colts and caught one short ball on three targets, running just 16 routes before suffering the injury that will keep him out at least into next month.

The news of Flowers is decidedly more optimistic. Minter said the team is awaiting more medical work on depth corner TJ Tampa's knee. He did not offer a timetable for Lane but said, "Jakobi may be a little bit longer," adding, "it's unfortunate for him, but I have a lot of confidence in the guys that we have."

Flowers had the best first half of his career Sunday, catching five of six targets for 150 yards and a 54-yard touchdown on just 11 routes run. Rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle made him the fulcrum of the passing game, as was teased all spring and summer with talk of “explosive plays,” and held little back early in their debut against the Colts (comprehensive breakdown of what we saw and what’s come to come, here).

"We feel pretty good about where that's at," Minter said. "We'll see how the week goes."

Lane looked like his big body (6-foot-4) was going to be a problem in the slot and in the middle of the field, where two-time MVP Lamar Jackson loves to throw. Lane handled all of immediate hype during camp with tremendous maturity and perspective and unfortunately that is now going to be called on very early in his career at the other end of the spectrum with him appearing on the cusp of making a real impact early in the season.

Slow And Steady

The Ravens must be careful with Flowers, even with this being a low-grade situation, because of how easy it is to aggravate a hamstring. Flowers, signed to a hefty extension this summer, was nursing a hamstring issue into the season and a lot of football awaits. He’s been used to practicing limited for a while now, so that won’t change, and this decision will clearly be made much closer to game day.

Baltimore made fourth-round pick Elijah Sarratt, whose indoctrination to the NFL at the WR position was much more the norm than Lane’s this summer, a healthy scratch in Week 1. Veteran Devontez Walker (groin) is also nearing a return, Minter said. But they would be the next guy up in this case, while veteran special-teams ace Chris Moore is a proven blocker – something these young pass catchers must work on – and also provided an explosive connection with Jackson during the quarterback’s command performance.

Doyle was calling 50% more plays out of three-receiver sets than have been the norm in Jackson's career, and personnel usage could be altered in the short term (though their rookie tight ends are more like big slot receivers at this stage of their development, anyway).

Regardless of what the Ravens decide, practice snaps at receiver are going to feature a lot of players who no one expected to be repping with the starters this soon, and receiver is an area that general manager Eric DeCosta must monitor very closely. They have avoided a temptation to bring in a WR near the end of his career, after years of doing so, but would someone like DeAndre Hopkins be open to a reunion, or others?

In terms of bringing someone in, Minter offered: "there's potential for that," while talking up the internal options. Jackson did the same after Sunday's win.

“I have all the confidence in my guys who stepped in,” Jackson said. “Chris Moore, LaJohntay (Wester), those guys stepped in and just did a great job. We kept the offense rolling.”