Baltimore Ravens Brought Back John Simpson To Make Offensive Line Tenacious Again

The Baltimore Ravens helped jumpstart and possibly even veteran offensive guard John Simpson's career after some early struggles at his first stop in the league with the Las Vegas Raiders. Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson, he started 21 of his first 35 career games before being released during the 2022 season.

After getting claimed off waivers by the Ravens, he entered the final year of his rookie contract as a dark horse to win the starting left guard spot, but managed to not only emerge victorious but also provide a nasty edge to the offensive line as a whole. He helped the unit pave the way for the franchise's first AFC title game appearance in over a decade and for star quarterback Lamar Jackson's second MVP-winning campaign.

Simpson parlayed his breakout season into receiving a two-year deal worth $12 million from the New York Jets in free agency the ensuing offseason. After the interior of the Ravens' offensive line played a major role in the ultimate undoing of a 2025 season that fell well short of lofty preseason expectations, they sought to reunite with him this offseason to bring back the tenacious element he provided to the position group and offense as a whole that was sorely missing last year.

"Their main thing was just bringing that tenacity back and just being physical, and trying to be a dominant force and that's basically all they was telling me they wanted to me to bring to the table," Simpson said in a recent appearance on 'The Lounge' podcast. "The reason they brought me here is the reason I belong."

The Ravens didn't waste any time making him a priority at the onset of free agency, as the two sides agreed to a three-year deal worth $30 million during the legal tampering period and officially put pen to paper a few days later.

Baltimore is not only where Simpson got a new lease on life in terms of his career, but it also created the environment where he could find his voice and develop his reputation as a fierce competitor with the play to back up his words.

"I didn't talk much [before], but now I talk a lot of trash," Simpson said. "I get into it. I get rowdy sometimes out there."

The 28-year-old feels a special kinship to the Ravens organization and many of the players who remain from his first stint with the team. Since everything starts up front and games are ultimately won and lost in the trenches, Simpson knows the importance of being stout along the interior of the offensive line, which is the initial line of defense against opposing pass rushes and the first point of contact in the run game.

"Obviously, in the interior, we're the first people to make contact," Simpson said. "Center snaps the ball, guards and centers, we're getting hit first. You got to have that nastiness to you because every time the ball snaps, it's like a car wreck."

First impressions of Ravens fellow notable additions to O-Line room

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Simpson wasn't the only or even the first significant investment the Ravens made in their efforts to improve in the offensive trenches. After last year's unit majorly regressed despite maintaining tremendous continuity by returning all but one starter from what had rounded into a strength in the second half of 2024, the team top brass came to the conclusion that coaching was as much of, if not even more of the culprit than any perceived talent deficiency at guard or any other spot.

They went out and found the best available solution possible by moving on from offensive line coach George Warhop and replacing him with renowned position coach and run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford. He spent the last half-decade getting the most out of the Atlanta Falcons' starting five up front and orchestrating one of the top rushing attacks in the league.

General manager Eric DeCosta and new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter were so determined to land Ledford that they hired him before even narrowing down their candidates for offensive coordinator. Even though they haven't been together in the same room long, Simpson is already very impressed by what he's been able to glean from and about Ledford thus far.

"He's one of the best teachers I think I've ever had," Simpson said. "Like, beyond being a coach, he's a great teacher, and he wants it to be to a point where it's just like you get a play call and you get up there, you get to the line fast, and you just run it. He doesn't want you second-guessing or anything like that."

Ledford continuously repeats the phrase "speed off the ball", emphasizing the importance to his players of being explosive out of their stances when the ball gets snapped. Simpson enjoys how he's able to teach and get his message across without yelling or verbally berating his players.

"He's going to get the best out of each and every one of his players and he doesn't have to do a lot of cussing or hooting and hollering," Simpson said. "He's going to love you like you're one of his kids."

The other major addition the Ravens made to improve the offensive line from a personnel standpoint was the selection of Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Throughout the pre-draft process, the former Nittany Lion standout was projected to land in Baltimore in the vast majority of mock draft projections, was the consensus top natural guard prospect and hasn't disappointed even though the pads have yet to come on.

"He's a dog, and I think he has what it takes to play at this level and compete against some of the best in this league," Simpson said. "It's going to be fun to watch."

As a self-proclaimed "nerd" when it comes to watching film of other offensive linemen unsolicited, he loves what he saw from his rookie running mate on tape in college. He can't wait to join forces in the pros for live action when the two of them will be tasked with opening holes in the run game and giving Jackson ample time to throw from within the pocket.

"It's going to be great," Simpson said. "We need that and I think that'll help us get over the hump for sure."