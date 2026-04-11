Three Day-Two Prospects The Ravens Might Move Up To Grab

The Ravens are nestled in what should be a perfect spot with pick 14 to address some of their needs on the offensive line. A team that essentially abstains from moving up in the top round will probably do so again.

But that doesn’t mean the franchise won’t go outside it’s normal process and make a fairly dramatic move early on the second day of the draft. General manager Eric DeCosta shocked his peers around the NFL by offering two first-round pick for Maxx Crosby (the pulling-out-of-the-trade-thing wasn’t nearly as surprising to them), and it has at least opened up the possibility of the organization doing some more outside the norm things throughout the draft.

So, what about a significant move up to a higher region of the second round for a particular prospect? Heaven knows they have more than enough picks to move a few.

I posed just that to a group of executives from other teams who know the Ravens well and a few names came up more than once. All of these prospects carry traits and characteristics and comps that made them look like future Ravens. And they carry substantial upside the likes of which may merit at least consideration of moving up to land.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vandy

Kid has some freakish athletic ability, which he showed off at the combine. I spoke to evaluators on multiple teams who assured me they would not be shocked if he goes in the first round and while he didn’t necessarily carry a true first-round grade for them, they saw him among the top 30 or so players and could be a highly-function slot weapon quickly in the NFL. Baltimore badly needs more twitchy pass catchers with size. “The gap between him and (Oregon TE Kenyon) Sadiq isn’t what you would think if all you did is look at mock drafts,” said one longtime evaluator who has assessed the position group in detail. “You guys (the media) aren’t reflecting how closely those two are stacked.”

One GM told me: “I think they go O-line at 14 and then Stowers would be perfect them on Friday. They couldn’t get anything (in trade) for (tight end Mark) Andrews a year ago, and now he’s a year older and slower. They need somebody like this.”

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

This receiver class has provoked some varied evaluations but none of them look like an absolutely No 1. Maybe this kid isn’t, either, but at 6-4 with great hands and able to win downfield as an X receiver he seems to be just what Lamar Jackson might be looking for. Rashad Bateman is a sunk cost the Ravens refuse to recognize, but I bet they get motivated to deal him again should they land this kid. He’d be a great compliment to Zay Flowers.

His ability to muscle-up and box-out is an element this offense has sorely lacked. Either he or Stowers could be viewed as an Isaiah Likely replacement, honestly. It wouldn’t surprise me is only three or four receivers go in the first round and then there is a run on pass catchers to start Friday. Might want to get in on that.





Jadarian Price. RB, Notre Dame

Okay, this might be a little rich for a trade up given the construction of this roster. But the backfield is as thin as it’s ever been, with Justice Hill aging and injury-prone and Derrick Henry in his age 32 season, which has been the death of many a career. Keaton Mitchell is gone, and having Rasheen Ali carry any sort of load would be rough. Of course, there are other backs later in the draft who will provide solid value, but every evaluator I trust has this kid as RB 2. He never dropped a ball in college and is fresh with teammate Jeremiyah Love taking more of a beating.

He checks out as a willing pass protector, the Ravens love the Notre Dame program and he also adds another dimension where they badly need a boost. “He’s a plus kick returner,” one executive told me. “And a pretty special kid.” Not sure he gets past Seattle at pick 32 if they stay there, but if he’s there when Baltimore selects in the second round these execs think it would conjure plenty of conversation in the war room.